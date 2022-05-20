The truth about Johnny Depp's relationship with his lawyer, plus more news ICYMI

Amber Heard appeared to physically react as the psychologist hired by Johnny Depp’s legal team to evaluate her testified that she has two personality disorders. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesPsychologist Dr Shannon Curry took the stand on Tuesday...
The defamation trial is in full swing and so far viewers have learned many things about Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s marital conflicts. New revelations are constantly disclosed by both parties. They both even had medical doctors weighing into some situations to provide testimonies in order to support their claims. However, a recent incident left the whole courtroom in chaos.
We’re living in bizarre times, and this Johnny Depp/Amber Heard trial is just further proof of that. Depp is suing his ex-wife for $50 million in a defamation suit, and although I’ve been trying my best to stay away from this clown show, it’s practically unavoidable…. Considering...
Porsha Williams and her fiancé, Simon Guobadia, have been busier than ever planning their upcoming nuptials, as The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha's Family Matters couple previously opened up about "going big" on their special day. Now, Porsha is giving a glimpse at her bridal party ahead of her...
50 Cent cast doubt on Megan Thee Stallion's recent comments about not having been in an “intimate relationship” with Tory Lanez, prior to the infamous shooting in July 2020 which left her with gunshot wounds. Megan's comment came during a recent interview with Gayle King, during which she...
Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
Two years later and Stassi Schroeder is finally opening up about her traumatic firing from Vanderpump Rules. In her newly released book, Off With My Head: The Definitive Basic Bitch Handbook to Surviving Rock Bottom — out Tuesday, April 26 — the former Bravo star, 33, chronicled her June 2020 cancelation, while being 10 weeks pregnant with daughter Hartford, after a resurfaced podcast clip of her revealing she and costar Kristen Doute told the police via a tip line that a Black woman accused of robbery could be their former costar Faith Stowers made its rounds.While Schroeder admitted she had...
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Johnny Chao is showing off a new look on social media. The reality TV star rocked a fresh-faced look on the show. However, Chao debuted some new facial hair in his most recent post on Instagram. More specifically, he grew a beard and mustache.
Wonderwall.com rounded up all the proof that stars are nothing like the rest of us from April and May 2022, starting with this story that's sure to make your jaw drop… Julia Roberts rocked a massive Chopard necklace during the Cannes Film Festival premiere of "Armageddon Time" in France on May 19, 2022. The piece — which is reportedly worth eight figures, so a minimum of $10M — features a rare yellow diamond weighing more than 100 carats. The jaw-dropping rock is set with pear- and cushion-shaped diamonds totaling 54.67 carats. …Yep, her bling is worth more money than most of us will see in a lifetime.
Frustrated fans call out Adele for not rescheduling Las Vegas dates after last-minute postponement. Adele's fans are getting frustrated with the lack of updates on her postponed residency in Sin City. Back in January, the singer announced just 24 hours before her opening night at the Colosseum that despite her production team's best efforts, the show had proven "impossible" to launch. Through tears, she told fans on social media that she was very sorry but had no choice but to postpone the whole run, which she vowed at the time to reschedule. Fast forward to late May and Adele has yet to announce new dates. Ticket-holders have started to speak out about the situation on the singer's social media. "These are very cute," one person wrote in the comments on photos Adele posted with her boyfriend, Rich Paul, "but what about Vegas?" Someone else chimed in to say they'd stopped "booking events for the summer" so as not to miss it. "Got a girl losing money. Sheesh," the person added. The gripes have been pouring in on Twitter, too, with one person asking point-blank, "@Adele, are you ever going to reschedule your Las Vegas Residency? You have a serious amount of money for tickets that you haven't provided any communication … [about]." A variety of rumors have surfaced as far as what "really happened" with the original residency, though little was confirmed beyond production and set problems. In early May, TMZ reported Adele was on the verge of inking a deal with the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood for the rescheduled dates. That has yet to come to fruition.
Katy Perry congratulates Rihanna on baby boy: 'It's a magical time'. Katy Perry recently sent a sweet message of congrats to her pop peer Rihanna, who welcomed her first child earlier this month with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. "I'm so happy for her and congratulations," Katy told E! News on the red carpet ahead of the Season 20 finale of "American Idol." "I know that this time is so precious and it's just like a gorgeous, cozy time," she gushed of new motherhood. "It's a beautiful, magical time, so soak it all in," she added. Katy became a first-time parent in 2020 when she and Orlando Bloom welcomed their daughter, Daisy. "I love being a mom," she told Entertainment Tonight earlier this year. "It's the best decision I ever made for my life." Rihanna and Rocky have yet to comment on their baby boy's arrival.
Comments / 0