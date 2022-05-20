The truth about Johnny Depp's relationship with his lawyer, plus more news ICYMI

Frustrated fans call out Adele for not rescheduling Las Vegas dates after last-minute postponement. Adele's fans are getting frustrated with the lack of updates on her postponed residency in Sin City. Back in January, the singer announced just 24 hours before her opening night at the Colosseum that despite her production team's best efforts, the show had proven "impossible" to launch. Through tears, she told fans on social media that she was very sorry but had no choice but to postpone the whole run, which she vowed at the time to reschedule. Fast forward to late May and Adele has yet to announce new dates. Ticket-holders have started to speak out about the situation on the singer's social media. "These are very cute," one person wrote in the comments on photos Adele posted with her boyfriend, Rich Paul, "but what about Vegas?" Someone else chimed in to say they'd stopped "booking events for the summer" so as not to miss it. "Got a girl losing money. Sheesh," the person added. The gripes have been pouring in on Twitter, too, with one person asking point-blank, "@Adele, are you ever going to reschedule your Las Vegas Residency? You have a serious amount of money for tickets that you haven't provided any communication … [about]." A variety of rumors have surfaced as far as what "really happened" with the original residency, though little was confirmed beyond production and set problems. In early May, TMZ reported Adele was on the verge of inking a deal with the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood for the rescheduled dates. That has yet to come to fruition.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 10 HOURS AGO