Northwest Iowa — While the first half of Tuesday will likely remain fairly dry, wet conditions return Tuesday afternoon sticking around into Thursday. Majority of the rain will occur Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon, with locations near and southeast of Sioux City to Worthington likely to receive more than one inch. This could lead to minor flooding or ponding of water, and also cause streams and rivers to rise. Travelers who reach a flooded area should remember to never drive through flooded roads!

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO