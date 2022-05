New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is heading to the 2022 season not only with more experience, but also with a slimmer body and in better shape. During the Patriots’ OTAs on Monday, Jones showed up noticeably slimmer and in greater condition. As receiver Kendrick Bourne said (via New York Times), the young QB is in the “best shape of his life” and his “stomach is gone.”

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO