I visited the (huge!) brand new United Club in Newark this past week. There was a lot to like but it was also PACKED. Last year, United Airlines opened their largest club to date and did so in Newark International Airport, Terminal C. This lounge was a long-time coming and many were looking forward to it, including me. I read Matthew’s review over at Live and Let’s Fly (open this in another tab and read it because it is great first look and covers many things I will not here) and was pretty excited because I would be there the day after it opened (the day before as well, so just missed it then!). Here are my thoughts.

NEWARK, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO