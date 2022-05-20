ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXCLUSIVE: Laura Harrier, Lucien Laviscount, Kelsey Asbille Named David Yurman Ambassadors

By Conchita Widjojo
 5 days ago
David Yurman has revealed its new ambassadors: actress Laura Harrier , actress Kelsey Asbille and actor Lucien Laviscount.

The fine jeweler’s latest ambassador series is part of the brand’s “Come Closer” campaign, which earlier featured Scarlett Johansson and Henry Golding , celebrating the joy of closeness and connection during challenging times.

“I moved to New York City when I was younger to pursue my dreams in the arts. While I became better acquainted with the intersections of acting and the fashion industry, David Yurman always stood out to me — not only for their unique jewelry , but for their philanthropic contributions to the local communities of New York,” Harrier said in a statement. “I am thrilled to be working with David Yurman on a social campaign that hits so close to home.”

Harrier, best known for her roles in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “Hollywood,” and Asbille, best known for her role in “Yellowstone,” will be featured in social media campaigns on David Yurman’s accounts wearing the label’s new collections, including Cable Edge, its first collection created from 100 percent certified recycled silver and gold.

“New York City has been my chosen home for over a decade, and I am forever inspired by the strength of community especially in these challenging times,” Asbille said. “David Yurman is a New York City institution, their craftsmanship matched only by their dedication to the city and its collective spirit. I am honored to be welcomed into their family.”

The two actresses wore limited-edition high jewelry by David Yurman on the red carpet of the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, for which the brand was the exclusive jewelry sponsor.

Campaigns featuring Laviscount, best known for his role in “Emily in Paris,” are scheduled to debut this summer.

“I am honored to be working with David Yurman — a brand so integral to the men’s jewelry industry, and one that I’ve admired over the years for their unequivocal style,” Laviscount said.

The campaigns for Harrier and Asbille were shot in New York City by Jonny Marlow and styled by Danielle Goldberg. Laviscount was photographed by Matthew Lindor and styled by George Cortina.

David Yurman Promotes Evan Yurman to Role of Brand President

Scarlett Johansson and Henry Golding Named David Yurman’s First Celebrity Ambassador Duo

David Yurman vs. Mejuri Infringement Case Heats Up

