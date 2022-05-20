Local Sports Report - May 19, 2022

The Milan HS principal is one of twelve high school principals up for State Principal of the Year. Ryan Langferman. Photo provided. (Milan, Ind.) – Ryan Langferman has been named the 2022 IASP District 10 High School Principal of the Year. District 10 is made up of Dearborn, Decatur,...
(Batesville, Ind.) - The Batesville Community Education Foundation (BCEF) is pleased to announce the recipients of its 2022 scholarships to Batesville High School (BHS) graduates. These scholarship awards totaled $29,000, according to BCEF executive director Anne Wilson. Scholarship recipients are chosen by a committee of individuals which consists of two BCEF board members, the BHS principal, and two community members.
Frequent visitors to Versailles State Park have likely seen Nick Schutte in action. Nick Schutte (right) with Indiana State Parks Director Terry Coleman. Photo by Versailles State Park. (Versailles, Ind.) – A Versailles State Park employee has been recognized for with a prestigious award. Nick Schutte is the recipient...
The Ohio River Way promotes recreation, connecting communities, and stimulating economic development. (Aurora, Ind.) - As partners of the Ohio River Way Collation, City of Aurora Mayor Mark A. Drury along with Main Street Aurora, will welcome a team of 20 modern day adventurers as they paddle 250 miles on the Ohio River from Portsmouth, OH to Louisville, KY from May 31 through June 9 to officially launch the Ohio River Way.
The work is expected to start next week. (Franklin, Ripley County, Ind.) - Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Enneking Pressure Cleaning Inc. plans to begin work next week on a $279,000 bridge rehabilitation contract on S.R. 229 in Franklin and Ripley Counties. On or after Tuesday, May 31, temporary signals...
Leaks were located at the pool earlier this month. City of Lawrenceburg photo. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Pat O'Neill Memorial Pool will not open in time for Memorial Day weekend. City of Lawrenceburg Mayor Kelly Molluan announced this morning on Eagle Country 99.3 that repairs are ongoing at the pool, which will postpone its opening.
A sample of what utility customers will receive in the mail going forward. Photo provided by the City of Greendale. (Greendale, Ind.) – Greendale Utilities is changing their billing format. Mayor Alan Weiss tells Eagle Country 99.3 that Greendale Utilities is moving away from sending postcards and will switch...
The crash took place Tuesday evening at County Road 800 South and Benham Road. Photo by Friendship Volunteer Fire Department. (Ripley County, Ind.) – Multiple agencies responded to a two-vehicle accident Tuesday morning in Ripley County. The accident was reported just before 8:00 a.m. in the area of County...
Multiple agencies assisted in the pursuit which ended at Tanners Creek Drive in Lawrenceburg on Tuesday afternoon. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Multiple agencies helped bring two people into custody after a police pursuit in southeastern Indiana. A 2016 Buick passenger vehicle was reported stolen from the Shell Station in Rising Sun...
One project will require a closure, while the other will take place with temporary traffic controls. (Dearborn County, Ind.) – Two road projects have been scheduled in Dearborn County next week. According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, contractor GeoStabilization International plans to close a section of State Road...
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers have voted to override Governor Eric Holcomb’s veto of legislation that prohibits biological males from competing in girls’ athletics in K-12 schools. When Governor Holcomb vetoed the bill in March, he stated that the “bill presumes there is an existing problem regarding transgender...
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today released the second phase of the statewide COVID-19 relief school spending dashboard. The newest update to the dashboard reflects the categories of spending that are budgeted and then reimbursed for all local districts. “Indiana is one of the first states...
The School Presentation Coordinator will implement educational programs, projects, and training sessions designed to stop child sexual abuse. (Dillsboro, Ind.) - Children’s Advocacy Center of Southeastern Indiana (CACSEI) is seeking a School Presentation Coordinator. If you would thrive in a position that allows you to build productive relationships with community leaders and school district administrators, we encourage you to learn more about this opportunity to advocate for the detection and prevention of child sexual abuse.
Indiana State Police - Versailles have wrapped up their investigation from a March accident near Seymour. Dakota Mott. Photo courtesy Indiana State Police. (Seymour, Ind.) - A Seymour woman has been arrested on charges stemming from a March accident that seriously injured three teenagers. Indiana State Police – Versailles began...
The crash took place Sunday night near Whitaker Lane. (Dearborn County, Ind.) – One person was injured in a single vehicle accident on State Road 1 Sunday night. Dearborn County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash at Whitaker Lane around 11:53 p.m. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Morgan...
