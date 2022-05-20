ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batesville, IN

Local Sports Report - May 19, 2022

By Travis Thayer
eaglecountryonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEast Central 5, Batesville 0 - The Lady Trojans advance to the...

www.eaglecountryonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
eaglecountryonline.com

Langferman Selected as District 10 High School Principal of the Year

The Milan HS principal is one of twelve high school principals up for State Principal of the Year. Ryan Langferman. Photo provided. (Milan, Ind.) – Ryan Langferman has been named the 2022 IASP District 10 High School Principal of the Year. District 10 is made up of Dearborn, Decatur,...
MILAN, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Eight Batesville HS Graduates Receive BCEF Scholarships

(Batesville, Ind.) - The Batesville Community Education Foundation (BCEF) is pleased to announce the recipients of its 2022 scholarships to Batesville High School (BHS) graduates. These scholarship awards totaled $29,000, according to BCEF executive director Anne Wilson. Scholarship recipients are chosen by a committee of individuals which consists of two BCEF board members, the BHS principal, and two community members.
BATESVILLE, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Versailles State Park Employee Recognized for Exceptional Work

Frequent visitors to Versailles State Park have likely seen Nick Schutte in action. Nick Schutte (right) with Indiana State Parks Director Terry Coleman. Photo by Versailles State Park. (Versailles, Ind.) – A Versailles State Park employee has been recognized for with a prestigious award. Nick Schutte is the recipient...
VERSAILLES, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Aurora Among the Stops on 250-Mile Canoe Trip to Launch the Ohio River Way

The Ohio River Way promotes recreation, connecting communities, and stimulating economic development. (Aurora, Ind.) - As partners of the Ohio River Way Collation, City of Aurora Mayor Mark A. Drury along with Main Street Aurora, will welcome a team of 20 modern day adventurers as they paddle 250 miles on the Ohio River from Portsmouth, OH to Louisville, KY from May 31 through June 9 to officially launch the Ohio River Way.
AURORA, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lawrenceburg, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Education
City
Milan, IN
City
Batesville, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
City
Lawrenceburg, IN
Lawrenceburg, IN
Education
Batesville, IN
Sports
eaglecountryonline.com

Bridge Deck Overlays Planned on S.R. 229 in Franklin and Ripley Counties

The work is expected to start next week. (Franklin, Ripley County, Ind.) - Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Enneking Pressure Cleaning Inc. plans to begin work next week on a $279,000 bridge rehabilitation contract on S.R. 229 in Franklin and Ripley Counties. On or after Tuesday, May 31, temporary signals...
FRANKLIN, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Opening of Pat O'Neill Memorial Pool Postponed Due to Ongoing Repairs

Leaks were located at the pool earlier this month. City of Lawrenceburg photo. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Pat O'Neill Memorial Pool will not open in time for Memorial Day weekend. City of Lawrenceburg Mayor Kelly Molluan announced this morning on Eagle Country 99.3 that repairs are ongoing at the pool, which will postpone its opening.
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Greendale Utilities Changing Billing Format

A sample of what utility customers will receive in the mail going forward. Photo provided by the City of Greendale. (Greendale, Ind.) – Greendale Utilities is changing their billing format. Mayor Alan Weiss tells Eagle Country 99.3 that Greendale Utilities is moving away from sending postcards and will switch...
GREENDALE, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

One Injured in Two Vehicle Crash in Ripley Co.

The crash took place Tuesday evening at County Road 800 South and Benham Road. Photo by Friendship Volunteer Fire Department. (Ripley County, Ind.) – Multiple agencies responded to a two-vehicle accident Tuesday morning in Ripley County. The accident was reported just before 8:00 a.m. in the area of County...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Report#Inclement Weather#Oldenburg Academy
eaglecountryonline.com

Two Arrests Made After Vehicle Was Stolen from Rising Sun

Multiple agencies assisted in the pursuit which ended at Tanners Creek Drive in Lawrenceburg on Tuesday afternoon. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Multiple agencies helped bring two people into custody after a police pursuit in southeastern Indiana. A 2016 Buick passenger vehicle was reported stolen from the Shell Station in Rising Sun...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Slide Repair Projects Scheduled on SR 262 & SR 1 in Dearborn County

One project will require a closure, while the other will take place with temporary traffic controls. (Dearborn County, Ind.) – Two road projects have been scheduled in Dearborn County next week. According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, contractor GeoStabilization International plans to close a section of State Road...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Indiana Lawmakers Enact Transgender Sports Ban with Veto Override

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers have voted to override Governor Eric Holcomb’s veto of legislation that prohibits biological males from competing in girls’ athletics in K-12 schools. When Governor Holcomb vetoed the bill in March, he stated that the “bill presumes there is an existing problem regarding transgender...
INDIANA STATE
eaglecountryonline.com

IDOE Launches Second Phase of Statewide COVID-19 Relief Spending Dashboard

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today released the second phase of the statewide COVID-19 relief school spending dashboard. The newest update to the dashboard reflects the categories of spending that are budgeted and then reimbursed for all local districts. “Indiana is one of the first states...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
eaglecountryonline.com

Children's Advocacy Center Seeking School Presentation Counselor

The School Presentation Coordinator will implement educational programs, projects, and training sessions designed to stop child sexual abuse. (Dillsboro, Ind.) - Children’s Advocacy Center of Southeastern Indiana (CACSEI) is seeking a School Presentation Coordinator. If you would thrive in a position that allows you to build productive relationships with community leaders and school district administrators, we encourage you to learn more about this opportunity to advocate for the detection and prevention of child sexual abuse.
DILLSBORO, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Arrest Made in Rollover Crash that Seriously Injured Three

Indiana State Police - Versailles have wrapped up their investigation from a March accident near Seymour. Dakota Mott. Photo courtesy Indiana State Police. (Seymour, Ind.) - A Seymour woman has been arrested on charges stemming from a March accident that seriously injured three teenagers. Indiana State Police – Versailles began...
SEYMOUR, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Air Care Responds to Late Night Crash on State Road 1

The crash took place Sunday night near Whitaker Lane. (Dearborn County, Ind.) – One person was injured in a single vehicle accident on State Road 1 Sunday night. Dearborn County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash at Whitaker Lane around 11:53 p.m. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Morgan...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy