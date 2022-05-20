Local Sports Report - May 19, 2022

The Ohio River Way promotes recreation, connecting communities, and stimulating economic development. (Aurora, Ind.) - As partners of the Ohio River Way Collation, City of Aurora Mayor Mark A. Drury along with Main Street Aurora, will welcome a team of 20 modern day adventurers as they paddle 250 miles on the Ohio River from Portsmouth, OH to Louisville, KY from May 31 through June 9 to officially launch the Ohio River Way.

