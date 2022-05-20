ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, TX

Multiple-vehicle crash kills 1 in Mansfield, police say

By Jessika Harkay
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 5 days ago

A multiple-vehicle car crash in Mansfield on Thursday afternoon left one person dead.

The wreck occurred shortly before 5 p.m. in the 2400 block of northbound U.S. 287. Police said three vehicles were involved.

“A maroon passenger vehicle rear ended a white SUV, which caused it to spin and strike a blue SUV,” police said. “The occupant in the passenger car was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

No other injuries were reported.

The roadway was shut down for several hours as detectives investigated the cause of the crash. The investigation remains ongoing.

The deceased has not yet been identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Pedestrian Run Over By Hunt County Deputy

A 19-year-old pedestrian died Monday night after a Hunt County Deputy's patrol vehicle struck and killed him while walking along FM 751 near North Shore Rd. in south Hunt County. The DPS is investigating the accident. Officials hand not released the names of the victim or the deputy.
Denton woman faces murder charge in connection with husband's death

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Denton Police Department arrested Amber Rosales, 30, on a murder charge after detectives determined she fatally shot her husband last month. Police said Rosales called 911 just before 10 p.m. on April 25. Shortly after, officers arrived in the 1100 block of E. Sherman Drive at 9:58 p.m.Rosales initially told 911 dispatchers that her husband had just been shot, while another caller reported a pickup truck had crashed in the yard of a home. Arriving officers located the crashed truck, which was occupied by an unconscious man in the driver's seat and a female in the passenger...
The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, "We Bring a Program," and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

