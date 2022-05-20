Multiple-vehicle crash kills 1 in Mansfield, police say

A multiple-vehicle car crash in Mansfield on Thursday afternoon left one person dead.

The wreck occurred shortly before 5 p.m. in the 2400 block of northbound U.S. 287. Police said three vehicles were involved.

“A maroon passenger vehicle rear ended a white SUV, which caused it to spin and strike a blue SUV,” police said. “The occupant in the passenger car was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

No other injuries were reported.

The roadway was shut down for several hours as detectives investigated the cause of the crash. The investigation remains ongoing.

The deceased has not yet been identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.