ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ralf Rangnick reveals he will meet with Erik ten Hag before Monday

By Matt O'Connor-Simpson
90min
90min
 5 days ago

Ralf Rangnick has confirmed that he has been in contact with Erik ten Hag and will meet the Dutchman in person by Monday morning at the...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Erik Ten Hag
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Devils#Dutchman#The Red Devils#Ajax#Manchester United Podcast#The Promised Land#Palace#United#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

90min

555
Followers
4K+
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy