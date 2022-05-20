Daily Fantasy Baseball Podcast: The Solo Shot, Friday 5/20/22

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is expected to attend mandatory minicamp, per head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Murray wasn't present on Monday for the start of the Cardinals' voluntary offseason workouts, but Kingsbury doesn't anticipate a holdout from his starting quarterback when players are required to attend in mid-June. Murray previously publicly stated his dissatisfaction with his current contract situation and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported this week that no progress has been made between the two sides. The Cardinals picked up Murray's fifth-year option in April, which keeps him under contract through the 2023 season.

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO