Kentucky State

What’s up with Kentucky basketball recruiting? Top weekend links from the Next Cats blog.

By Ben Roberts
Lexington Herald-Leader
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YVXIe_0fkjmB1400

A look at the latest Kentucky Wildcats basketball recruiting links from the Next Cats blog going into the weekend, updated regularly with top stories on UK and more news on national recruits . . .

Recruiting notes on UK targets Andrej Stojakovic, Justin Edwards

DJ Wagner is a “must get” recruiting battle for Kentucky

UK among those that have contacted Memphis PG Jaye Nash

Video interview with Reed Sheppard , who talks future at UK

NBA Draft questions: How high can Shaedon Sharpe go?

Emerging UK target Milan Momcilovic gets Michigan State offer

Closer look at Overtime Elite League , a new path to the NBA

Q&A with Overtime League star Tyler Smith , a former UK target

More Next Cats links: Projecting the future for Shaedon Sharpe

Lexington Herald-Leader

