Truck flips into construction hole in Donelson, driver hospitalized

By Laura Schweizer
 5 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are responding to a pickup truck that reportedly flipped into a construction hole on Stewarts Ferry Pike early Friday morning.

According to first responders, it happened at 4:12 a.m. at 585 Stewarts Ferry Pike. The male driver was allegedly taken to the hospital, but police said he is expected to survive.

It is still unclear how the car ran off the roadway.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

