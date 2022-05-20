Are there legitimate jinxes at Indianapolis 500 mile race?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis has hosted a few major sporting events with full capacity crowds, but this is the first time in two years that the 500 is opened up completely to full crowd, and police are on high alert for a crowd that could be extra lively. “I...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thirty-three drivers will attempt to make history at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday. Here’s a look at the cars and drivers of the 2022 Indianapolis 500. Row 1. Row 2. Row 3. Row 4. Row 5. Row 6. Row 7. Row 8. Row 9. Row...
SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — IndyCar driver Dalton Kellett crashed during practice Monday afternoon. Kellett was okay after the crash, getting out of the car on his own after crashing in turn one. Kellett starts 29th for Sunday’s Indianapolis 500. Kellett is currently 26th in the IndyCar standings. He...
SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum is full of all kinds of history. Race fans can come and find something they truly love and enjoy. Cars from all different generations cover the showroom floor, but, for a deeper look at history, you’ll have to go to the basement.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This week marks the 30th anniversary of one of the most memorable moments ever at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. With just a few hundred yards remaining in the 1992 Indianapolis 500, race leader Al Unser Jr. was challenged by a slingshot pass from second-place Scott Goodyear. Unser held Goodyear off and won the race by just 0.043 seconds–the closest finish in Indianapolis 500 history–and became the first second-generation driver to win the race.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Often referred to as the unofficial start of summer, Memorial Day weekend will have options for Hoosiers to cool off. A number of pools and splash pads in Central Indiana are set to open. To help people prepare for the summer fun, the Indianapolis Moms blog has put together a list of pools that will open within the next few days.
THIS SAMPLE, a 14-inch-tall layer cake of asphalt, gravel, and brick, was extracted from Turn 4. It was still undergoing testing in April, a month before the Indianapolis 500. Testing is routine, but not done on an annual basis. The last time a core sample was taken was in fall 2017.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 500 Festival on Wednesday announced five winners in its parade float contest. Best Overall Entry: AES Indiana, which is the parade’s sponsor.The 85-foot-long float will feature wind turbines around the Soldiers and Sailors Monument. Most Entertaining: Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Matt and Maggie Novak, winners...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Fever made an announcement that Marianne Stanley will no longer hold the head coaching position. Stanley was in the final year of her contract. She will be replaced by assistant coach Carlos Knox. Knox will serve as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In Indianapolis, people in the Hispanic community are feeling the impact of the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas, on Tuesday. “Yesterday was my kids last day of school and it was a relief,” the bilingual organizer of Stand for Children Indiana, Carolina Figueroa, said.
EDGAR COUNTY, ILL. (WISH) — An 18 year-old man died Tuesday evening in a fatal UTV crash, according to the Edgar County Coroner’s Office. Zachary Warrick, 18, from Indianapolis was one of two passengers in a Polaris Ranger Crew Cab Side-by-Side that was driven by a third person on a private property at 4676 North 2025th Street just south of Vermillion, Illinois.
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH)– The historic property once owned by Indianapolis businessman and philanthropist Harrison Eiteljorg is for sale. The four acre property, located at 9950 Spring Mill Road in Carmel, includes five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and a sunroom overlooking an in-ground pool. The Eiteljorg home has much history, including original carvings on multiple fireplaces.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Eli Lilly and Company plans to invest $2.1 billion in two new Indiana manufacturing sites, a move that’s expected to create hundreds of new jobs in the Hoosier state, the company announced Wednesday. The new facilities will expand the Indianapolis-based company’s manufacturing network for active...
JASONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A prosecutor says a southwestern Indiana police chief was justified when he fatally shot a man in April who was threatening people while armed with a knife. Greene County Prosecutor Jarrod Holtsclaw says Stephen Wheeler had been threatening neighbors and others with the knife when...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A FBI report released Monday on the details of 2021 active shooting incidents in the U.S. and three of them happened in Indiana. Two of the incidents in Indianapolis and one in Kendallville. The FedEx shooting was mentioned as one of the five shootings that matched...
INDIANAPOLIS – The Fever announced Wednesday afternoon that Marianne Stanley is no longer the team’s head coach. Assistant coach Carlos Knox will serve as the interim head coach for the rest of the season. Stanley was in her third season as head coach, leading the Fever to a 14-49 record in that time. The team […]
(WNDU) - In less than a week, all eyes will be on the Hoosier state and the Circle City for the Indianapolis 500. Some of our local high school bands teamed up for a big performance ahead of the race. All nine band programs in Marshall and Starke counties merged...
Penske Entertainment Corp. has acquired the Speedway Monogramming property across from the main entrance to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on West 16th Street. IMS officials tell our partners at the Indianapolis Business Journal the deal allows Penske, which owns IMS, to think about what the track’s “front door” looks like.
