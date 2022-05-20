ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Boris Johnson vows 'fiscal firepower' to help with rising UK living costs

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would have to use fiscal firepower to help people through the cost of living crisis over the coming months, comparing the task to the support government offered during the COIVD-19 pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z9lfq_0fkjk5sN00
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks as he takes questions at the House of Commons, in London, Britain, May 18, 2022. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

"In the months ahead we are going to have to do what we did before, we're going to use our fiscal firepower that we built up, that we have, to help," Johnson said during a speech in Wales.

"We're going to put our arms around the British people again as we did during COVID."

Reporting by William James. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

‘Absolutely certain’ Boris Johnson will quit if committee finds he misled parliament, says standards chief

The chair of parliament’s privileges committee has said it is “absolutely certain” that Boris Johnson will be forced from office if the cross-party panel finds he has misled the Commons.Mr Johnson has resisted calls from Labour and some of his own MPs to step down following Wednesday’s release of the Sue Gray report, which detailed drunken parties at 10 Downing Street during the coronavirus lockdown.But he now faces an inquiry by the Commons privileges committee into whether he knowingly misled when he repeatedly told parliament that there were no parties.And chair Chris Bryant said that he will be forced...
POLITICS
Reuters

British government to review of Drahi's BT stake

May 26 (Reuters) - The British government said it will use new powers to examine the national security implications of Patrick Drahi, BT Group's (BT.L) biggest shareholder, increasing his stake to 18%. Business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Thursday he was exercising his "call-in power" under the National Security and...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William James
Person
Boris Johnson
Reuters

UK says energy bill support package must not deter investment

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - Britain must pay for increased support to households in a way that does not deter investment, Cabinet Office minister Steve Barclay said on Thursday ahead of an expected announcement of new measures to cope with rising energy bills. Facing intense political pressure to provide more...
GAS PRICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Wales#Living Costs#British People#Covid
Reuters

Spain, Britain call on NATO to look at Russian threat from Africa

MADRID, May 25 (Reuters) - Russia's expanding influence and activity in Africa pose a "worrying" threat to the security of NATO countries along with its invasion of Ukraine and must be addressed by the military alliance, the Spanish and British defence ministers said Wednesday. At a joint news conference in...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

May 23 (Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the pandemic right now:. Beijing extends work-from-home 'requirement' for millions. The Chinese capital extended its work-from-home requirement for many of its 22 million residents to stem a COVID-19 outbreak, while Shanghai deployed more testing and curbs to hold on to its hard-won "zero COVID" status after two months of lockdown.
WORLD
Reuters

Explainer: U.S. Treasury pushes Russia towards default: What next?

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - Russia edged closer to a historic debt default on Wednesday after the United States decided against extending a key license that had allowed Moscow to keep paying bondholders despite the sanctions imposed on it for attacking Ukraine. The license expired at 12:01 am ET (0401...
WORLD
Reuters

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

May 26 (Reuters) - North Korean state media said more than 105,500 new people showed fever symptoms as of 6 p.m. on Wednesday, but reported no new deaths amid the country's first confirmed coronavirus outbreak. read more. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

UK regulator suggests simpler listing rule for London

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - Britain's twin-track company listing regime could be simplified into a single entry point to the London Stock Exchange to attract more startups, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Thursday. Britain wants to bolster London's attractiveness as a global location for listings as it continues...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

454K+
Followers
333K+
Post
213M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy