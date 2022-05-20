ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Obituary – A. Meryl Bassett Baskett

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 5 days ago

Meryl Bassett Baskett, age 96, of Richmond, VA, passed away May 10, 2022. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Elmo “Pete” Baskett and their son, Colonel Robert Harold Baskett, Retired, both of whom had been pilot instructors in the United States Air Force. Surviving are daughters Suzanne Baskett Anderton and Laurie Lynn Baskett of Richmond. Meryl “leaves many hugs to her very special daughters whose care spurred her on to enjoy many more years. Other survivors include daughter-in-law Jacqueline Prestjohn Baskett, granddaughter Kirsten B. Ekstrom (Brandon), grandson Matthew C. Baskett (Mandy), four great granddaughters, two great grandsons and three nephews.

Meryl would like to thank her friends and neighbors who have blessed her life in so many ways, visited her frequently and watched out for her in their own special ways. They are Timothy Barrett, his wife Maggie and daughter Emma, who adopted Meryl as surrogate grandmom, and Richard and Debbie Ward and their children John and Leah. These two families shared their time, love and special events with Meryl, even throwing her birthday parties. Scott and Joanne Armistead and their three sons shared their musical talents and love with Meryl which she so enjoyed. Former neighbors Betty Holton and Pat Thompson (both deceased) and Pat’s sister Judith Sutherland also shared special time and friendship with Meryl. Meryl also wishes to thank Pete’s cousin Winkie and husband Ron Messersmith for visiting often from Aylett, VA and Carol and Pete Tumbarello from Ashland, VA.

David Shumaker, Handy Man, assisted Meryl in so many ways, enabling her to maintain continued home residence. Barry O’Neill and son Hunter and daughter Harvell also participated in maintaining Meryl’s residence along with Tim Barrett. Meryl also wanted to remember the folks at Totally You Hair Salon and O’Charley’s formerly on Forest Hill Avenue.

Meryl and Pete grew up in Fairmount Baptist Church where both sang in the choir. They married on Christmas Eve 1943 at the Maxwell Field base chapel in Montgomery, AL. They returned to Richmond and raised three children in River Road Church, Baptist. Meryl has fond recollections of time spent with Reverend Chester Phelps who visited her through the years. Along with her brother Bill, his wife Jean and Meryl’s aunt by marriage, Marie Baskett Glenn, Meryl joined the Young at Heart Club of Fairmount Memorial Baptist Church and they had a lot of fun together on group travels.

Meryl was much loved and will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and neighbors.

A visitation will be held on Friday, May 20th from 6 PM to 8 PM at Woody Funeral home, 1771 N. Parham Rd. Richmond, VA. A funeral service will be the following day, Saturday, May 21st at 11 AM at Woody Funeral Home. Interment will be private.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at woodyfuneralhomeparham.com for the Baskett family.

Comments / 0

Related
Henrico Citizen

Milestones – May 24, 2022

And Katherine Davenport Lord of Henrico graduated May 15 from Harvey Mudd College in Claremont, Calif. Hamson, who attended Mills E. Godwin High School, graduated with distinction with a bachelor’s degree in Engineering. Lord, who attended Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School, graduated with distinction with a bachelor’s degree and departmental honors in humanities, social sciences and the arts.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico News Minute – May 25, 2022

A man dies after being shot in the Near West End overnight; a well-known Virginia Army post could be renamed for a former Henrico resident; a Henrico County high school band director is arrested; Henrico Superintendent Amy Cashwell writes to families following yesterday’s Texas school massacre; the Metro Richmond Spike Alert System issues its first alert; a new program called “Handle With Care” to debut this fall in Henrico schools.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

First Metro Richmond ‘Spike Alert’ issued

A new warning system designed to alert residents of the Metro Richmond region to an increase in opioid overdoses issued its first alert May 22. The notice Sunday night from the Metro Richmond Spike Alert system, a partnership between the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts, the Richmond Ambulance Authority and the Chesterfield County Health District, was triggered by higher than normal overdoses in Henrico County, Henrico Fire Captain Michael Roth told the Citizen Tuesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aylett, VA
City
Ashland, VA
Local
Virginia Obituaries
Richmond, VA
Obituaries
City
Richmond, VA
Henrico Citizen

Commercial created for Henrico CASA honored by Telly Awards

The Idea Center received Silver recognition in the 43rd annual Telly Awards for a commercial it created for Henrico CASA. This was Henrico CASA’s first-ever commercial, and the goal was to drive volunteers to help children who experience domestic violence while also highlighting CASA’s role in assisting those children, CASA community engagement director Kristin Blalock said.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Glen Allen High School band director arrested

The Glen Allen High School band director was arrested last week and is accused of taking indecent liberties with a former student in Spotsylvania County. Ryan Addair, 41, is alleged to have committed the offenses during the month of March 2020 while employed as band director at Chancellor High School in Spotsylvania. He left the school at the end of the 2019-20 school year and accepted the job of band and orchestra director at Glen Allen High in July 2020.
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Property Transactions – May 11-17, 2022

3409 Jowin Lane – $185,000, 1,040 SF (built in 1972), from Donna Wilson to Michael McBee. 7921 Capistrano Drive – $231,300, 1,200 SF (built in 1980), from Paul W. Hash Jr. and Marjorie G. Hash Trustees to Kevin Earley. 210 Rocketts Way, Unit 608 – $250,000, 966 SF...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary
Henrico Citizen

Business in brief – May 23, 2022

Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital has been awarded an ‘A’ from The Leapfrog Group’s spring 2022 Hospital Safety Grade. In addition, St. Mary’s Hospital has been designated as a “Straight A” hospital for consistently demonstrating a commitment to putting patients first. These national distinctions recognize the hospital’s achievements in providing safer health care. The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization committed to improving health care quality and safety for consumers and purchasers. The Safety Grade assigns a letter grade to hospitals across the country based on more than thirty national performance measures on preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections, as well as other systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm to patients in their care.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico CTE students commit to careers on signing day

Henrico County Public Schools hosted its fourth annual Career and Technical Education Letter-of-Intent Signing Day on Tuesday to recognize 50 students who earned industry credentials through the CTE program – and who will use those in their careers immediately after graduation next month. Students and representatives of their future...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Weekend Top 5

2016 Staples Mill Road, will host its May 2022 Open House & Artist Reception on Friday, May 20 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Center also will be celebrating its 20th anniversary. In addition to the juried all-media exhibition, there will be book signings with local authors, entertainment from juggler and magician Jonathan Austin, face painting, music and more. Admission is free. Children are welcome and encouraged. For details, call 278-8950 or visit crossroadsartcenter.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Henrico Citizen

UPDATE: Henrico Police identify man found shot dead in SUV in Henrico’s Near West End

UPDATE: MAY 25, 2:18 P.M. – A 29-year-old Richmond man has been identified as the victim of a homicide in Henrico’s Near West End in the early morning hours May 25. Quincy L. Henderson was driving a grey Infiniti SUV eastbound along Bremner Boulevard when it veered off the road at the intersection of Bremner and Beth Road just after 3 a.m. and crashed into two cars and a townhouse on Beth Road, leaving a gaping hole where it knocked out bricks and prompting a 911 call to Henrico Police. Responding officers found Henderson with obvious signs of trauma consistent with a shooting and pronounced him dead at the scene.
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

DEFY to open second indoor adventure center in Henrico

DEFY Extreme Air Sports announced May 20 that it will open a second Henrico location June 15. Its newest indoor adventure and recreation facility will take the spot vacated by Boomerang Air Sports at 205 Towne Center West Boulevard, adjacent to Short Pump Town Center. DEFY already operates three other Virginia locations, including one at 10087 Brook Road in Glen Allen, near Virginia Center.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico home prices up 8% in April from same month last year

Spurred by higher demand and limited inventory, the prices of homes in Henrico rose by more than 8% in April when compared with the same month last year. According to the Virginia Realtors Home Sales Report for April, the median sales price in Henrico rose to $341,000 – an 8.3% increase from April 2021. However, sales in Henrico dropped 8.9% when compared with April 2021.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

READ Center earns Dollar General grant

Henrico’s READ Center (Reading and Education for Adult Development) earned $8,000 from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation earlier this month. READ’s funding was part of more than $155,000 funding given to Virginia organizations and $8.2 million granted nationally by the Dollar General Literacy Foundation to support adult, family and summer literacy programs.
Henrico Citizen

Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers’ Crime of the Week: May 16-22, 2022

This week, Crime Stoppers needs the public’s help in solving an armed robbery that occurred in the City of Richmond. On April 13, at about 2 p.m., the Richmond Police Department responded to the 1200B of St John Street for an armed robbery that had just occurred. Once on scene, officers learned the victim was robbed of his firearm and the suspect fled on foot. The suspect (pictured) is described as a Black male, 5 foot 8, short dreads that stick up, blue jeans, white shirt and a black coat.
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
421K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy