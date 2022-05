Pasadena’s City Council will deliberate Monday on a proposed ordinance that would increase the time available for obtaining a cannabis permit in the City. This will require a text amendment to Title 5 in the Pasadena Municipal Code which relates to business licenses and regulations. Currently, Title 5 says 36 months is the total length of time allotted for a top ranking applicant for a cannabis business permit. After 36 months and a permit has not been granted, the “ability to obtain a cannabis permit shall terminate,” the section says.

PASADENA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO