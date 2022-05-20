ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Obituary – Connie Diane Cohen

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 5 days ago

Cohen, Connie Diane of Henrico, passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at the age of 73. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon Rogers Dunn Sr. and Runelda Dunn; and brother, Vernon Rogers Dunn Jr. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Allan Harris Cohen; son, Richard Anthony Previs; sister, Tammy Dunn Hux(William); nephew, Timothy Dunn; niece, Jennifer Dunn; and a host of many friends including Jaime, Ann, JB, Joe, Brian, Lissa, Cheryl, Fred, Sandy and Polly. Connie was employed at Thalhimer Brothers from 1971 to 1992 as a manager of cosmetics and accessories, assistant buyer and inventory control audit manager. She loved to cook, can vegetables, make jelly and tend to her flowers. Connie also had a great fondness for solving word puzzles. She had a great love for dogs and spent many hours pampering her little boy, Zeus. Connie was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and friend and she will be greatly missed. A visitation will be held at Bliley’s on Staples Mill Rd. from 1pm to 2pm on Friday, May 20, 2022. A celebration of life will take place immediately following at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lupus Research Alliance.

