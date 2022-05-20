Obituary – Winona B. Garland

Winona B. Garland, age 82, of Henrico, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Winona was born October 22, 1939.

A visitation for Winona will be held Wednesday, May 25, 2022 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Nelsen Richmond, 4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA 23231. A visitation will occur Wednesday, May 25, 2022 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, 4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA 23231. A funeral service will occur Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 11:00 AM, 4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA 23231. A committal service will occur Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 12:30 PM at Varina Episcopal Church Cemetery, 2385 Mill Rd., Richmond, VA 23231.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at NelsenRichmond.com for the Garland family.