Richmond, VA

Obituary – Bruce Douglas French

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 5 days ago

FRENCH, Bruce Douglas, 68, of Richmond, passed away on May 14, 2022. Born in Richmond, he was a son of the late Henry and Norma French. Bruce was a graduate of Douglas Freeman High School and the University of Richmond. He retired from C&F Wealth Management as a financial advisor. Bruce was a member of the Boy Scouts of America, Tuckahoe Little League and Monument Heights Baptist Church. He enjoyed collecting sports paraphernalia, attending Indy 500 races for many years, trips to Disney World and North Myrtle Beach and attending baseball and football games. He is survived by his wife, Anne McKeown French; brother, Jim French (Leticia); aunt, Margaret Hathaway; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Bruce was preceded in death by a brother, Bill French. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad Street. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 20, in the Mausoleum Chapel at Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Assn. for Frontotemporal Degeneration, 1700 Horizon Dr., Suite 120, King of Prussia, Pa. 19406. A special thanks to family and friends for assisting Bruce during his illness.

#Obituary
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

