Obituary – George Melvin Starke Jr.

George Melvin Starke, Jr., 93, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Ivy “Irish” Starke; and his daughter, Diana Starke. He is survived by his four children, Laura White, Randy Starke, Linda Boisseau and Carolyn Stargell; 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

George loved the military. He served in the Navy, Air Force and retired from the Army Reserves as a Sergeant Major. George also retired from Henrico County as a senior licensing inspector.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 12:30 p.m.

Interment will immediately follow in Westhampton Memorial Park.