Lake County, CA

Towards a Healthier Lake County: The Blue Zones Project

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy noon, the hula hoop competition has ended, and they’re moving on to the raffle. Kids scale up a climbing wall, while others spend their time in the bouncy house. Vendors, community organizations, and food booths circle the area while live music pours from the stage. Austin Park in Clearlake’s filled...

