A group of legacy operators has formed a coalition called Unified Legacy Operators Council (UNLOC) from New York State, in order to compel regulators to take the underground industry seriously. The group, with about 25 members, expressed that "legacy entrepreneurs have deep connections in the marketplace and that their experience, supply chains, and personal connections with customers should bolster their inclusion in the regulated industry," reported Times Union on Tuesday.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO