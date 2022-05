Your browser does not support the audio element. Cottage clusters, townhouses and duplexes are some of the forms of housing commonly referred to as “missing middle housing.” Zoning rules have previously left them out, but that’s starting to change. The Oregon Legislature passed Housing Bill 2001 in 2019 to expand building options in residential zones. Portland launched a similar initiative before the statewide bill passed and has been working on adding more options for housing to the city. Meanwhile, other places like Albany are following state mandates to diversify their housing options. Alex Johnson II is the mayor of Albany. Morgan Tracy is a project manager with the City of Portland Bureau of Planning and Sustainability. They join us with details.

OREGON STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO