LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wilmington College softball freshman Judaea Wilson was named to the Region 7 third team all-region squad by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association. A freshman from Delaware, Ohio, Wilson led the Fightin’ Quakers in batting average (.389) as well as hitting a team-best 11 doubles, marking the fifth-most in a single season in program history, and scoring 26 runs. She drove in a dozen runs batting most often at the top of the order and stole seven bases.

WILMINGTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO