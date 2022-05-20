ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, CA

Bringing Beauty to the Community: Lake County’s Youth Poet Laureate

lakecountybloom.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe late spring sun still sits high in the sky when people begin showing up, parking their cars in the walnut orchard, and walking towards Gary and Pam Mae’s barn. Outside, people sip on glasses of wine and chat with old friends. There’s a hint of anticipation in the air. Georgina...

www.lakecountybloom.com

Comments / 0

Related
lakecountybloom.com

Lake County Music Guide – 5.25.22

It’s Memorial Day on Monday, a time to commemorate the men and women who have died while in the military service of the United States of America. It’s also the weekend that ushers in the onset of Summer, a time for rejoicing, a time for growth and especially a time for live music. So, fasten your seatbelts folks, cuz it’s gonna start rockin’ this weekend, fer shure! Throughout the Lake/Mendo County areas there’s gonna be a handful of Memorial Day events, (the Lower Lake Daze Parade, with live music, and the Lakeport Memorial Day Parade, among others…) – and for the connoisseurs of Reggae, there’s gonna be more irie vibes than you can shake a spliff at. HOLY RASTA COW!!! And then on June 5th, just one week away from this coming Sunday, rock icon and member of a legendary ‘60s band that once found a very clever way of spelling the word, “FISH”, Barry Melton and Band will be rockin’ Cache Creek Winery in support of local radio station, KPFZ – 88.1 FM, (tix are still available – hint, hint…) but I’ll mention that again next week… In the meantime, here’s all that and more live music for the week of 5/25 through 5/30…
LAKE COUNTY, CA
lakecountybloom.com

“Lake County Hot Ones” Fundraiser Generates Over $32,000 for Local Non-Profits

Photo Caption: Lake County Hot Supports Local Non Profit Organizations. Ripe Choice Farm and Catering owners Mark and Tammy Lipps created and hosted the new “Lake County Hot Ones,” a hot wing eating competition. The Lipps family generously donated its stunning facility and professional catering services along with other local restaurateurs during two recent events, helping to raise over $32,000 in the last 6 months for local nonprofit organizations including Hospice Services of Lake County. Bill Vanderwall of Vanderwall Engineering sweetened the pot by matching tips donated for music he played during the events. Local community leaders including Paul Lew, Lincare Center manager and maestro, braved the Hot Wings competition on behalf of Hospice Services. Pictured from left to right are Hospice Services of Lake County Executive Director Cindy Sobel, Mark and Tammy Lipps, Paul Lew and Bill Vanderwall.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
lakecountybloom.com

Free Personalized Home Risk Assessment Program Offered in the Cobb Mountain Area

The current drought is making many homeowners interested in reducing the likelihood of damage to their homes during a potential wildfire, but they may lack informed guidance on where to start, and in what order. The Seigler Springs Community Redevelopment Association (SSCRA), a Cobb area-based 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, is offering free personalized home risk assessments during 2022 with potential, qualified funding assistance for homeowners to address hazardous fire fuels starting in Loch Lomond and Salmina Meadows.
COBB, CA
lakecountybloom.com

Lake County Flotilla’s Launch Dock Walker Program at Hope4Health Fair

At the Hope4Health Fair held at Austin Park in Clearlake, California on May 14, 2022, Flotilla 08-08 of Lake County maintained a booth to highlight their Dock Walkers Program. The booth was set up to distribute clean boating kits for boat owners and valuable information regarding fuel spills in a boat or in the water. The free kits contained three different types of fuel absorbent devices: Pillow, Blanket, and Fuel Bib. The proper use of each of these specialized fuel absorbents was explained by the flotilla members.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lake County, CA
Lake County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Kelseyville, CA
lakecountybloom.com

Lake County Integrated Waste Management Facilities Closures

The Lake County Public Services Department announced today that the Eastlake Landfill and the Public Services Office will be closed to the public Monday, May 30, 2022, in observance of Memorial Day. The Eastlake Landfill and the Public Services Office will re-open on Tuesday, May 31st. Regular operating hours at...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
lakecountybloom.com

Outlier – Poetry by Sharon Maher

A person Behind the boundary of society. Collateral Damage Efficiently Forgotten and feared. Govern into Hardship Instinctively Judged with fraudulent Kindness. Limitless Mind yet No new Opportunities of Potential within this city. Questioning Reality Seen Through a Unique lens. Vulnerable and valuable tossed into the Wastebasket as this Xerox copy bleeds. You see mental illness, but maybe it is Zest.
LAKE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy