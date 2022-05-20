Bringing Beauty to the Community: Lake County’s Youth Poet Laureate

It’s Memorial Day on Monday, a time to commemorate the men and women who have died while in the military service of the United States of America. It’s also the weekend that ushers in the onset of Summer, a time for rejoicing, a time for growth and especially a time for live music. So, fasten your seatbelts folks, cuz it’s gonna start rockin’ this weekend, fer shure! Throughout the Lake/Mendo County areas there’s gonna be a handful of Memorial Day events, (the Lower Lake Daze Parade, with live music, and the Lakeport Memorial Day Parade, among others…) – and for the connoisseurs of Reggae, there’s gonna be more irie vibes than you can shake a spliff at. HOLY RASTA COW!!! And then on June 5th, just one week away from this coming Sunday, rock icon and member of a legendary ‘60s band that once found a very clever way of spelling the word, “FISH”, Barry Melton and Band will be rockin’ Cache Creek Winery in support of local radio station, KPFZ – 88.1 FM, (tix are still available – hint, hint…) but I’ll mention that again next week… In the meantime, here’s all that and more live music for the week of 5/25 through 5/30…

