Fire crews battle blaze at City of Waco landfill

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Killeen has suspended the curbside bulk trash collection to help combat a Solid Waste staffing shortage and high turnover. The new process would begin the week of May 30 and citizens would still have access to the City’s Transfer Station in the 12200 block of State Highway 195where they can dispose of up to 300 pounds of bulk items once a month, free of charge.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO