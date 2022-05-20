ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irwin Naturals THC Products To Launch In Colorado

By Vuk Zdinjak
 5 days ago
Irwin Naturals Inc. IWINF IWIN (FRA:97X) has licensed its brand to Larsen Group II LLC, a Colorado manufacturer of cannabis products that will produce and distribute formulas such as Irwin Naturals Power to Sleep with THC.

Irwin’s CEO, Klee Irwin, stated, “I’m pleased with how quickly our team is lining up distribution across the US in what is now already our 3rd state in about a month. Larsen Group II LLC was selected because of their growth-focused mindset and operational excellence. Important, they have one of the broadest distribution bases in the state – a state with $2.2 billion in cannabis sales last year.

Irwin continued, “Licensing is a win-win approach for three reasons. It provides significant tax advantages to us, it greatly reduces our need for cash investment to set up factories and distribution systems in each state and most importantly, it allows us to carpet the countries with dispensaries selling Irwin Naturals formulas infused with THC in a remarkably short period of time as we embark on this land-grab to become the world’s first household name brand in cannabis. Our partners in CA, CO and NM are now able to distribute a brand known by over 100 million North Americans, with high trust ratings and a loyal customer base.”

Benzinga

Benzinga

