This year marks the 100th running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. The race has endured for so long because there's no other spectacle like it. Some basics: The starting line is 9,390 feet above sea level—the starting line—and the cars take the checkered flag at 14,115 feet. That's if everything goes right. Last year, things went wrong, and after flamethrowers were unable to melt the ice up on top (the race happens in late June, by the way), the fourth and final sector of the road was closed. Both human beings and cars work poorly at such lofty elevations. Everyone I've ever spoken with who's participated in the world's ultimate hill climb has said some version of, "You're not racing other cars or drivers, you're racing against the mountain." Except for Randy Pobst. He's just trying to win, baby.

