Expert Ratings for Williams-Sonoma

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago

Williams-Sonoma WSM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish

Total Ratings 0 4 3 1 1

Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0

1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

2M Ago 0 0 1 0 1

3M Ago 0 3 1 1 0

In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Williams-Sonoma. The company has an average price target of $168.22 with a high of $220.00 and a low of $132.00.

Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts rated Williams-Sonoma over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wkt7P_0fkjc13n00

This current average represents a 9.12% decrease from the previous average price target of $185.11.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

