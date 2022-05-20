ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolcott, CT

Mother arrested after 2-year-old found wandering outside alone in Wolcott

By Olivia Lank
WTNH
WTNH
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2up9zo_0fkjZyZa00

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) – A mother has been arrested after being accused of leaving her young child home alone in Wolcott on Thursday night.

Police said around 9:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home on Long Meadow Drive after a neighbor found a 2-year-old child wandering in the front yard by himself. According to police, the child was wet and crying. The neighbor picked up the child, who was also barefoot, and only wearing shorts and a t-shirt, and called police.

When officers arrived, they learned the neighbor heard a dog barking and saw the child with the dog. Officers entered the child’s home through an unlocked back door.

No parents or adults were found inside the house. While officers were checking the house, the mother of the child, identified as Amanda Milligan, returned home. Milligan told police she had left her son home alone to go to Petco.

Police said the father of the child was contacted and drove home from work in New Haven. He told officers that he was supposed to work all night.

Milligan was arrested for risk of injury to a minor. She was given a $1,500 bond and was released.

DCF was notified and has begun an investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 7

MikePetro8806
5d ago

She knew what she did and did it anyways and she shouldn't have children because something bad could of happen if neighbor didn't find the child💯

Reply
4
BRIAS PLEASURES
5d ago

Take her kid! No way l would leave my kid to go to a pet store. I admit l left my child in bed alone to get his medicine because it was zero below and he had an ear infection. He could not walk. Just a baby and l would do it again. A pet store💁🏾‍♀️! She put a pet before her child!

Reply
4
Related
Register Citizen

Warrant: DNA, cellphone data helped make arrest in killing of Hamden teen

NEW HAVEN — Police used DNA evidence and cellphone data to bring charges against Lamont Quadir Smith-Reed in the of killing Hamden teen Semaj Reddick-Streater last spring, an arrest warrant affidavit shows. Wearing a bright yellow jumpsuit and with his hands cuffed behind his back, Smith-Reed, 19, appeared briefly...
HAMDEN, CT
New Britain Herald

Newington police looking for 20-year-old who has gone missing

NEWINGTON – A Silver Alert has been issued for a woman who has gone missing from Newington. The alert was issued late Wednesday morning after Kayla Fignar, 20, went missing. According to police, the 20-year-old has been missing since Tuesday. She has been described as white, with blonde hair...
NEWINGTON, CT
WTNH

Old Saybrook middle schooler arrested for allegedly making threats

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Old Saybrook police arrested a middle school student for allegedly making threats against a staff member and the school. In a letter to parents and staff, Superintendent of Schools Jan Perruccio stated Old Saybrook police received an anonymous complaint about a student “making concerning remarks in the past about ‘shooting […]
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wolcott, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Wolcott, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigate 2 Shootings in Same Hartford Neighborhood

Hartford Police are investigating two separate shootings Wednesday afternoon. At around 3:00 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of 160 Nelson Street. Police found one gunshot victim at the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital and he remains in critical condition. Over...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Bethany man arrested for robbing, threatening man with infected needle

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Bethany was arrested on Tuesday after robbing a bank and threatening to stab another man with a needle, police said. Milford police responded to Webster Bank at 100 Broad St. on a report of a robbery. After an investigation, police arrested 39-year-old Thomas Yorkshaitis of Bethany. Yorkshaitis was […]
BETHANY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petco#Dcf
Daily Voice

ID Released For Man Found Shot Dead On Driveway In Hebron

State police have released the identity of a northern Connecticut man found fatally shot in a driveway. The incident took place in Tolland County in Hebron on Grayville Road around 5:10 p.m., Saturday, May 21. The victim has been identified as Joseph Serra, Jr., age 37, of Hebron, who died...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

38-Year-Old Killed In Horrific Crash On I-91 In North Haven

A 38-year-old tow-truck driver assisting a disabled driver on I-91 in Connecticut died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in New Haven County, officials said. Shortly after 6:20 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, in North Haven, first responders responded to a stretch of the interstate after Tolland County resident Christopher Russell, of Ellington, was struck by a driver near Exit 11.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Wilton police arrest school trespasser

WILTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A man has been arrested by Wilton police after trespassing into a private school program on Thursday. The Wilton Public School reported a Black man walked in through the front door while students were in class Thursday morning, during their Genesis Program. Reports say that employees asked him to leave the […]
WILTON, CT
WTNH

WTNH

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy