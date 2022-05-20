Mother arrested after 2-year-old found wandering outside alone in Wolcott

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) – A mother has been arrested after being accused of leaving her young child home alone in Wolcott on Thursday night.

Police said around 9:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home on Long Meadow Drive after a neighbor found a 2-year-old child wandering in the front yard by himself. According to police, the child was wet and crying. The neighbor picked up the child, who was also barefoot, and only wearing shorts and a t-shirt, and called police.

When officers arrived, they learned the neighbor heard a dog barking and saw the child with the dog. Officers entered the child’s home through an unlocked back door.

No parents or adults were found inside the house. While officers were checking the house, the mother of the child, identified as Amanda Milligan, returned home. Milligan told police she had left her son home alone to go to Petco.

Police said the father of the child was contacted and drove home from work in New Haven. He told officers that he was supposed to work all night.

Milligan was arrested for risk of injury to a minor. She was given a $1,500 bond and was released.

DCF was notified and has begun an investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.