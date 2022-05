OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - The daughter of a Wisconsin state representative has been sentenced to three years of probation for charges filed in a 2020 incident. Sophie Dittrich, 20, was also ordered to serve 90 days in the Waukesha County Huber Facility starting May 31. She pleaded guilty in March to a felony drug charge and a misdemeanor weapon charge. One other felony and two misdemeanors were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

