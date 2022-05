HOUSTON, TX -- Origin Bank has announced that Mitchell Schulman, Stephen Alaniz and Alexis Durham have joined the company’s Memorial Banking Center team in Houston. “At Origin Bank, our culture is the driving force behind our success,” says Regional Chief Operating Officer Jody Proler. “Mitchell, Stephen and Alexis have a proven history of building relationships and earning trust through hard work and personalized service. Their combined experience and alignment with our core values make them a great fit with our culture. We’re incredibly excited to have them join our team.”

HOUSTON, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO