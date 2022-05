CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — North Country health care providers are coming together on May 25 to present the first “Spring Fling Into Wellness” event. The St. Lawrence County Bridge To Wellness Coalition announced that the event will take place on Wednesday from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the New York Avenue Park in Ogdensburg. Over 30 local healthcare providers and community-based organizations will be attending in an effort to remind residents of the resources that are available to them.

