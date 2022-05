A 44-unit, c.1928 apartment building was recently sold in East Orange, New Jersey. Located at 75 Prospect Street, the ten-story building mostly contains three- and four-bedroom apartments, with a majority of the apartments running from the front to the rear of the building. The property is situated approximately a 5-minute walk from the Brick Church train station and less than two miles from the entrance ramps to the Garden State Parkway and I-280.

EAST ORANGE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO