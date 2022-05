The 2022 NBA Draft Combine gave us new insight on the prospects in this year's class. Here are five observations from the week that was... Duke big man Mark Williams is considered to be one of the best rim-protectors in this draft and his cause was likely helped significantly by his combine measurements. He measured in as the tallest player at the combine (7-foot-2 with shoes), with the highest standing reach (9-foot-9) and the largest wingspan (7-foot-6 1/2). The standing reach is particularly noteworthy, as it's the second-tallest only to Tacko Fall (10-foot-2 1/2!) among combine participants in the last 22 years (as far back as NBA.com's database goes). Rudy Gobert, for instance, has a 9-foot-7 standing reach.

