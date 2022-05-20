ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Native American student told to remove feather at graduation

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (AP) — A Native American student was forced to remove an eagle feather prior to her high school graduation ceremony in northeastern Oklahoma.

Broken Arrow student Lena’ Black told the Tulsa World the feather was attached to her mortarboard and a security guard tried to forcibly remove before she could take it off.

School Indian Education Coordinator Rich Pawpa said the confrontation was due to a miscommunication about the required protocols for approval of adding culturally significant items and that other Indigenous students wore regalia during the ceremony.

Black and her mother say they have received an apology from the district.

Guest
5d ago

A principal at US Grant HS attempted to try that with my daughter. He did not succeed. Seminole Nation and Title 7 Native Services at OkcPS stood with us. We overcame the ignorance.

Tammy Mushaney
5d ago

that's just wrong. she is proud of her heritage and should be.

Bville
5d ago

Now can any of the FIVE CIVILIZED TRIBES get an apology from any other state agency for the Victimization caused by the corruption since 1907 targeting Native American Indians?

