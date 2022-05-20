ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Severn, MD

4 Masked and Armed Suspects Carjack Severn Man in Own Driveway

By EOA Staff
 5 days ago
On May 19, 2022, at approximately 11:00 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a carjacking report in the 8000 block of Telegraph Road in Severn. As the victim pulled into his driveway, four suspects...

ofaafo
5d ago

Crazy, that we can’t even feel/be safe in own home. Our government can’t even provide bare minimum…. safety. Vote for Law and Order candidates!

