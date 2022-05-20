Excellent Educators: Andy Linn is longtime teacher, mentor on Peninsula

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Since his days playing football came to an end at William & Mary, Andy Linn has never left Williamsburg and James City County, but, like a lot of college graduates, he wasn’t initially sure on a career he wanted to pursue.

“I didn’t know I wanted to teach. Didn’t know I wanted to coach,” Linn said. “The good lord lead me that way and that’s what I’m doing.”

So that’s what he’s been doing. For more than 30 years now, Linn has been teaching and coaching kids of all ages. From 1990-1996, he taught at Berkeley Middle School. Starting in 1997, Linn began working at Lafayette High as a P.E. teacher and assistant football coach.

“To be a teacher, to be a coach, either one, is a tremendous responsibility,” Linn says. “These kids all need guidance. It’s so important … the more we adults can talk to them and help them the better it’ll be.”

Linn works each day to show up with a consistent and steady attitude to help uplift his students. Beyond just teaching physical education and being the head coach of the football team, he makes it a point to show all students on campus how much he loves his job.

“I’ve been in eight of the musicals here. You name it, “Grease,” I was the wizard in the “Wizard of Oz.” It’s just another part of the school you get to meet,” Linn says. “The more you meet these kids, the more they know you care. If the kids know you care, they’re going to respect you and it just makes everything easy.”

On the football field, Linn has been the Rams head coach since 2011. He led the team to a win in the state championship game in the spring of 2021.

His love for his school extends to his family. All three of his kids have graduated from Lafayette.

“The diversity here, the kids here, they take everyone in. It’s a true melting pot,” Linn says.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.