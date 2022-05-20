ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

This Startup Wants to Make Testing for ADHD and Dyslexia as Common as Going to an Optician

By Keerthi Vedantam
dot.LA
dot.LA
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uZHea_0fkjThSN00

Here’s how Jack Rolo describes his childhood: He was good at chess, and bad at spelling. He was good at math, and bad at reading. Rolo went on to study physics at Durham University in his native England—and despite often struggling in his courses, it wasn’t until after he graduated that he was diagnosed with dyslexia, a common language processing disorder that affects reading.

Rolo’s experiences informed his founding of Polygon, a Santa Monica-based diagnostics startup that emerged from stealth on Friday with $4.2 million in funding, and the goal of better diagnosing dyslexia, ADHD and other learning-related disabilities. The funding includes a $3.6 million seed round led by Spark Capital, as well as $600,000 in pre-seed funding led by Pear VC.

“It really is a product I wish I'd had access to at an earlier age myself,” Rolo told dot.LA.

After moving to California to earn his MBA degree at UC Berkeley, Rolo met his co-founder Meryll Dindin, who now serves as Polygon’s chief technology officer. Together, they’ve built a platform that aims to partner with schools to test children for a myriad of disabilities that may affect academic performance. (The startup claims it’s already teamed with schools in California, but did not disclose which.) Rolo says he envisions that these assessments become as ubiquitous as vision and hearing exams: that every student, regardless of age, background or academic performance, will be tested.

As is, testing for disorders like ADHD and dyslexia often depends on parents, teachers or pediatricians observing a child, detecting something amiss and intervening. There are problems with this method; for instance, girls are chronically underdiagnosed with ADHD because it presents itself differently than it does for boys. Teachers juggling crowded classrooms may not be able to perceive why a specific child is falling behind. And Black and Latino children are often overlooked when it comes to diagnosing disabilities.

“Common roots of referral are teachers, and typically that's flagged because they'll see the student failing,” Rolo said. “That's part of the problem—that this then becomes almost a wait-to-fail approach, when ideally you want to pick these things up proactively.”

Polygon employs full-time psychologists who evaluate students through a telehealth platform. After undergoing a range of standardized assessments and interviewing their parents and teachers, a student who is diagnosed will receive an "Individualized Education Program," a schooling curriculum tailored toward their disabilities.

Assessments start at $995, which Polygon says is up to five times cheaper than traditional disability testing alternatives. The company plans on driving that cost down further by collecting a large data sample of assessments and building machine learning technology to “pre-screen” students; those who are flagged would then undergo more extensive testing.

“Ultimately, what we're trying to move toward is a model quite similar to the optician, where everyone gets the evaluation,” Rolo said. “Yes, assessments are still not accessible for all families just yet—but this is the beginning, and we hope to drive this cost down way further over time.”

Polygon said the new funding will go toward expanding beyond California and growing its network nationally.

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
dot.LA

Elevation Ventures Is Raising $50M for a Climate-Focused Tech Fund in SoCal

Interest in electric cars is spiking as gas prices rise to their highest prices in years, but supply chain headaches and the lack of infrastructure such as charging stations are keeping the demand pent up. And, the longer-term effects on power grids will mean there will be lots to upgrade, even after the transition to cleaner technology, like electric vehicles, comes online.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
dot.LA

GR0-Up: Founders on Humanizing Startup Culture in Tech

It’s one thing to say that a company shares abstract values like “openness” or “transparency,” with the goal of fostering a safe environment that encourages creativity and collaboration. It’s intuitive that people who feel confident in sharing their thoughts and ideas with one another will prove more adept at problem-solving and devising innovative plans and solutions. But creating this kind of workplace isn’t as simple as tossing around buzzwords or sending out an email encouraging people to communicate more.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Learning Disabilities#Adhd#Dyslexia#Optician#Uc Berkeley#Durham University#Polygon#Spark Capital#Pear Vc
dot.LA

Telehealth Startup Kiira Opens First In-Person Health Clinic

Though the pandemic has fueled telehealth adoption among doctors and hospitals, one local digital health care startup is making its first foray into the world of in-person care. Kiira Health, a Los Angeles-based women’s telehealth platform, announced on Friday that it is opening its first brick-and-mortar clinic in June in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

Subscribe to our newsletter to catch every headline.

This is the web version of dot.LA’s daily newsletter. Sign up to get the latest news on Southern California’s tech, startup and venture capital scene. I used to write about rural lands and life on Native American reservations. In some places, there’s only one doctor for an entire community. In others, a revolving door of clinicians and therapists make it harder for patients to receive comprehensive care.
SANTA MONICA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
dot.LA

Amazon To Add 2,500 Corporate and Tech Jobs in Expansion of Southern California Tech Hubs

Amazon plans to add more than 2,500 corporate and tech jobs across multiple sites in Southern California, the company announced Tuesday. The tech giant is already hiring for its expanding hubs in Santa Monica, Irvine and San Diego where it is leasing new office space. Roles include software development, engineering, game design, user experience and more across such Amazon teams as retail, games, operations and Amazon Web Services.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

dot.LA

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

dot.LA is a news and events company with a mission of shining a light on the innovation in the Los Angeles startup and tech community.

 https://dot.la/st/landing_page

Comments / 0

Community Policy