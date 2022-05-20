Woman attacked, shot in own apartment; 4 sought

SAN DIEGO – A 24-year-old woman was hospitalized Thursday after being attacked in her apartment by a group of people including a former roommate and then shot in the neck, police said.

Officers responded about 9:30 p.m. to the apartment in the 5300 block of Napa Street in San Diego’s Morena neighborhood, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

Police say the victim opened the door to her apartment when she encountered the ex-roommate and a woman she didn’t know. Heims said the two women began attacking the victim, punching her and pushing her into her bedroom.

Sometime later, the victim was seated on the floor when two men entered the bedroom and one of them shot her in the neck by the ear. The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, Heims said. Police did not disclose her name.

Officers released limited descriptions of the four suspects in the attack:

The former roommate is described as a 28-year-old woman;

The other woman only was described as a Black female;

One man was described as Black, aged between 20-25 and standing between 5-foot-11 and 6-feet tall. He was wearing a blue sweater, white jeans and a yellow bandana; and

The other man was described as Black and was wearing a white bandana.

No further information was shared by the police.

Detectives with the agency’s Western Division are investigating.

Those with information to share with investigators were asked to call San Diego police or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

