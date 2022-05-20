ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, KY

Man found in Ohio River in Ashland identified

By Bailey Brautigan
 5 days ago

UPDATE (4:45 p.m. on Friday, May 20): The man who was found dead in the Ohio River in Ashland, Kentucky has been identified.

The Boyd County Coroner’s Office says that the man’s name is William Clements. He was from Huntington, West Virginia.

UPDATE (8:53 a.m. on Friday, May 20): The Boyd County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding the family of a man who was found dead in the Ohio River on Tuesday, May 17 in Ashland.

They believe that the man could have first entered the water in the Huntington, West Virginia area.

DEVELOPING: Body found in Ohio River in Ashland

The man is described as a Black man who stood 6’2″ tall and weighed 242 pounds. He had brown eyes and short, quarter-inch black hair and a beard. He had no tattoos or scars, and he is believed to be between 20 and 40 years of age.

At the time he was found, the man was wearing a green 2XL t-shirt with an old Fire Side Grill design on it, black and red 2XL basketball shorts, and size 15 black K-Swiss basketball shoes.

The man did not have any identification or personal effects on him.

Comments / 3

Bella Miles
5d ago

may he rest in Peace 🙏🏻. And I will be praying for the family of this gentleman 🙏🏻.

Reply
6
Lloyd Christmas
5d ago

“Believed to be between the ages of 20-40yrs old” 🤣😂🤣 Such an OUTSTANDING and accurate observation here!

Reply
3
