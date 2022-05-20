ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newington, CT

Newington car crash closes road

By Olivia Casey
 5 days ago

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A car crash in Newington caused a road to close Friday morning, police said.

Pane Road is closed between the Berlin Turnpike and Church Street.

Police urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

I-84, Route 9 reopens following Farmington hazmat incident

PD: Street in Manchester closed after motorcycle crash

Vehicle fire closes Route 8 north in Thomaston

I-691 westbound reopens in Southington following crash

Middlebury crash closes I-84 eastbound

1-91 south congested after tractor trailer crash in Cromwell

Motorcycle and Pickup Collide in Manchester: Police

Man Seriously Injured During Crash in Manchester

ID Released For Man Found Shot Dead On Driveway In Hebron

Bethany man arrested for robbing, threatening man with infected needle

One seriously injured after Lebanon dirt bike accident

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market.

