Newington car crash closes road
NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A car crash in Newington caused a road to close Friday morning, police said.
Pane Road is closed between the Berlin Turnpike and Church Street.
Police urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.
See our live traffic map here .
Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 appCopyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.
Comments / 0