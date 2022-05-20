Newington car crash closes road

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Both sides of I-84 and Route 9 reopened on Wednesday following a hazmat incident in Farmington, state police said. According to Connecticut State Police, both eastbound and westbound lanes closed on I-84 at Exit 39A after a tractor trailer transporting pesticide and possible flammable substances experienced a leak. Route 9 northbound in Newington also closed down. Both lanes on I-84 and Route 9 have since reopened.

20 HOURS AGO