Many issues arise when blood sugar levels go out of whack. Everyone needs to understand how their body handles this, but most people don’t have any idea if they could be at risk or not because it’s so rare in the general population. For people with diabetes and pre-diabetic individuals who need regular checkups, however, keeping a close eye on fasting glucose is crucial. Some experts say there isn’t much point getting into more complicated tests without first knowing where the body stands with sugars!

HEALTH ・ 22 DAYS AGO