Computers

Falcon Northwest Tiki review (2022): Mini PC gaming, perfected

Digital Trends
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTen years ago, Falcon Northwest introduced the Tiki — a small form factor PC that aimed to pack premium components into the smallest case possible. A decade on, the Tiki is on the same mission to be the best gaming PC for its size. But how does a case optimized for...

www.digitaltrends.com

Digital Trends

AMD vs. Nvidia at Computex 2022: Where were all the GPUs?

Computex 2022 might be in full swing, but if you were hoping for exciting news from the two big graphics card manufacturers, then the show’s already over. AMD’s keynote contained tantalizing teases of next-generation processors and a few laptop showcases, while Nvidia’s focused on AI developments and datacenter graphics cooling.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED review: Tiny laptop, tons of power

The new Zenbook S 13 OLED feels modern in every sense of the word. It’s among the first laptops to use AMD’s new Ryzen 6000 chips, and it comes with a 16:10 OLED screen. Even more, Asus has shrunken down the chassis from the previous Zenbook S UX393 model into something even more sleek and trim.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Need a backup controller? Here are the best gaming controller deals

At some point, even if you’re mostly into single-player titles, you’ll need a second controller or a backup. It’s convenient to have an extra controller to swap to when the battery runs low in your primary one. It can also be more comfortable when you’ve been gaming for a while and the grips are warm. There’s also an argument to be made for local multiplayer sessions, and you’ll need an extra controller or two to partake with friends. The problem, however, is that controllers are expensive, even more so for the newer consoles — PS5 and Xbox Series X and S. There are plenty of alternatives, but they don’t always match up when compared to the official designs. So it’s always a great idea to look for active deals on both new and pre-owned controllers. We’ve compiled some of the best available, which you can check out below, or you can browse GameStop’s new and pre-owned controller catalog for more.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Microsoft has new tools to encourage the transition to ARM PCs

The transition to ARM chips on Windows has been agonizingly slow, but Microsoft is attempting to put some better tools in the hands of developers to help things along. Just announced at Build 2022, Project Volterra is a new device that shows off the possibilities of ARM chips on Windows.
TECHNOLOGY
ComicBook

Popular Xbox 360 Game Made Free for Limited Time

A popular Xbox 360 game is now free for a limited time, courtesy of Xbox Live Gold. The Xbox 360 is the best generation for Xbox so far. Not only is it the best-selling Xbox console to date by some margin, but it's the only Xbox console to give its PlayStation counterpart -- in this case, the PS3 -- a run for its money. The Xbox Series X|S look poised to replicate this success this generation against the PS5, but right now it's too early to make any calls. If the pair of Xbox Series consoles are going to be as popular as the Xbox 360, they will need great exclusive games like the Xbox 360 had.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Nvidia’s new liquid-cooled GPUs are heading to data centers

Nvidia is taking some notes from the enthusiast PC building crowd in an effort to reduce the carbon footprint of data centers. The company announced two new liquid-cooled GPUs during its Computex 2022 keynote, but they won’t be making their way into your next gaming PC. Instead, the H100...
COMPUTERS
Nvidia
Technology
Asus
Computers
AMD
Digital Trends

Windows 11 widgets finally opening to third-party developers

Rivaling what has already been done on iOS and Android, Microsoft detailed at its Build 2022 conference that developers can soon build third-party widgets for the operating system. As has been long-rumored, the option is set to become available beginning “later this year,” and will be powered by Microsoft’s Adaptive Cards platform.
SOFTWARE
Digital Trends

Get Samsung’s Frame TV for $500 in its Memorial Day sale

If you’re a fan of sci-fi, you’re probably familiar with the ubiquitous TV screens that blend into the environment and often look like a painting, hiding their true nature until they’re turned on. Well, that’s no longer sci-fi with Samsung’s Frame TV, which was first released in 2017, and now with their 2022 iteration, which makes them thinner than ever. Of course, they are quite expensive, but Samsung has discounted their 2020 versions ahead of the other Memorial Day TV sales, with pricing starting as low as $500.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Here’s how much PlayStation’s PS1 and PSP games might cost

————– • Ape Escape: https://t.co/Bk0aWuzYyQ. • Disney Pixar Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue!: https://t.co/t6QOXI6BeJ. Of the retro games currently released, the prices run from HK$38 to HK$78. A quick monetary conversion shows that when the titles are brought over to the U.S. PlayStation Store they’ll most likely run from $5 to $10. There’s currently no indication of what dictates the variation in the cost of each game.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Asus announces world’s first 500Hz Nvidia G-Sync gaming display

Nvidia and Asus are announcing the world’s first 500Hz G-Sync display at Computex 2022 today. While we saw a prototype 500Hz gaming monitor earlier this year, Asus is promising a shipping 24-inch 500Hz TN panel that’s designed for esports titles running at 1080p. Asus has not yet announced pricing or a release date for its new ROG Swift 500Hz monitor, though.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Dell Memorial Day Sale 2022: Save on laptops, gaming PCs, and more

The Dell Memorial Day sale has begun and with it comes some amazing discounts on a wide range of laptops, gaming PCs, and gaming laptops. If you’re looking to buy a cheap laptop or keen to treat yourself to a high-end device, there’s something for everyone here Dell’s Memorial Day laptop sales. To help you figure out what’s best for you, we’ve picked out some of the key highlights so there’s sure to be something to appeal to you. But hurry — like most Memorial Day sales, the best Dell laptop deals won’t sit around.
ELECTRONICS
NME

‘Spider-Man’ came from Xbox turning down a game deal with Marvel

Microsoft apparently passed on the opportunity to work with Marvel to make games based on the superhero franchise’s characters, which led to Marvel’s Spider-Man from PlayStation, according to book excerpts. As spotted on ResetEra (via VGC), last year’s The Ultimate History Of Video Games, Volume 2 by Steven...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

GameStop has the Nintendo Switch, and summer is the perfect time to own

In 2017, Nintendo took the gaming world by storm with its new console: The Switch. Aptly named, this handheld/console hybrid sold like hotcakes, and in the years since its release, that popularity hasn’t waned a bit. We (and millions of people around the world) love the Nintendo Switch for its great game library and portability, which makes it perhaps the best console for those looking to get their game on this summer. If you haven’t yet jumped on the Switch train, there’s never been a better time to buy.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

LG’s newest gaming monitor is a 48-inch OLED behemoth

LG has just announced the upcoming release of three exciting new monitors, including a real treat for those who like to game on a large screen: A 48-inch OLED gaming monitor. Aside from LG’s first OLED display made for gamers, there are also 4K Nano IPS and QHD Nano IPS monitors to choose from.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy’s deal of the day is a 15-inch Chromebook for $179

The best laptop deals can help you save a fortune on products you need, as this Samsung Chromebook deal at Best Buy demonstrates. Right now, you can buy a Samsung 15.6-inch Chromebook at Best Buy for just $179, saving you $120 off the usual price of $299. Ideal for students or anyone on a tight budget, it means you can work effectively on the move without having to spend a fortune on a laptop. It’s one of the many early Memorial Day laptop sales we’re seeing pop up at the moment and easily one of the best Chromebook deals around. Here’s why it’s worth your time.
COMPUTERS
GAMINGbible

EA Is Getting Ready To Sell Itself To Another Major Company

According to a new report, Electronic Arts is getting ready to either sell or merge with another, larger company. Puck (via Kotaku) writes that the Battlefield and FIFA publisher has spent the last few years attempting to sell itself to a number of major companies, but to no avail. The...
FIFA
Digital Trends

How much GPU memory do I need?

Just like your PC has memory (called RAM), a dedicated GPU will have its own memory, called VRAM (video RAM). And just like RAM, not having enough VRAM can cause performance problems. How much you have will depend on what GPU you have, and how much you need will depend on the applications you use.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Nvidia’s first CPU is here and powering next-gen cloud gaming

During Computex 2022, Nvidia announced the upcoming release of its first system reference designs powered by the Nvidia Grace CPU. Upon launch, Nvidia’s first CPU will help usher in the next generation of high-performance computing (HPC), enabling tasks such as complex artificial intelligence, cloud gaming, and data analysis. The...
COMPUTERS

