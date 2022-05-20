ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

What to expect from Computex 2022

Digital Trends
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComputex 2022 kicks off on Monday, May 23, with big keynotes from AMD and Nvidia. Intel is surprisingly absent this year, but we still expect to hear major announcements from one of the biggest computing events of the year. Here’s what to expect before the first keynote starts....

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

AMD vs. Nvidia at Computex 2022: Where were all the GPUs?

Computex 2022 might be in full swing, but if you were hoping for exciting news from the two big graphics card manufacturers, then the show’s already over. AMD’s keynote contained tantalizing teases of next-generation processors and a few laptop showcases, while Nvidia’s focused on AI developments and datacenter graphics cooling.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

What is AMD Smart Access Storage?

AMD Smart Access Storage is a new Smart technology entering AMD’s lineup, alongside features like Smart Access Memory for graphics cards. We know very little about this technology right now, but AMD confirmed that it uses Microsoft DirectStorage to massively improve game loading times. We’ve already seen DirectStorage at...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED review: Tiny laptop, tons of power

The new Zenbook S 13 OLED feels modern in every sense of the word. It’s among the first laptops to use AMD’s new Ryzen 6000 chips, and it comes with a 16:10 OLED screen. Even more, Asus has shrunken down the chassis from the previous Zenbook S UX393 model into something even more sleek and trim.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Microsoft has new tools to encourage the transition to ARM PCs

The transition to ARM chips on Windows has been agonizingly slow, but Microsoft is attempting to put some better tools in the hands of developers to help things along. Just announced at Build 2022, Project Volterra is a new device that shows off the possibilities of ARM chips on Windows.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computex#Nvidia Rtx#Nvidia Gpu#Intel#Radeon Rx 7000#Amd S Ces#Tsmc
Digital Trends

MSI just quietly announced the second QD-OLED gaming monitor

Computex 2022 is currently underway, showcasing a host of the latest computer technology, and the Taiwanese brand MSI has quietly announced a new 34-inch QD-OLED ultrawide gaming panel monitor with a 175Hz refresh rate. This makes it the second QD-OLED gaming monitor to be announced so far — the first...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Nvidia’s new liquid-cooled GPUs are heading to data centers

Nvidia is taking some notes from the enthusiast PC building crowd in an effort to reduce the carbon footprint of data centers. The company announced two new liquid-cooled GPUs during its Computex 2022 keynote, but they won’t be making their way into your next gaming PC. Instead, the H100...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 gets Google Assistant, at last

Samsung lifted the covers from the Galaxy Watch 4 and its Classic sibling all the way back in August last year, but a key omission so far has been Google Assistant. Well, the wait finally ends, as Samsung has started the rollout of Google Assistant on its latest smartwatches. Google...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

AMD Ryzen 7000 graphics aren’t powerful enough for gaming

AMD’s upcoming Ryzen 7000 processors are the first to come with integrated RDNA 2 graphics, but they aren’t built for gaming and won’t replace the company’s gaming-focused APUs. Following its Computex 2022 keynote, AMD director of technical marketing Robert Hallock confirmed that CPUs and APUs will live side by side in the future.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Computers
Digital Trends

Samsung’s smart refrigerator is $1,300 off for Memorial Day 2022

If you’re looking for a new refrigerator, now is the ideal time with Memorial Day sales underway already. Memorial Day appliance sales are always worth paying attention to as they give you the ability to buy a Samsung smart refrigerator for $3,199 direct from Samsung, saving you $1,300 off the usual price. Easily one of the best refrigerator deals around, the Samsung Bespoke 4-door French Door refrigerator is a delight to have in your family kitchen and we’re here to explain why. Snap it up now before the deal ends.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Windows 11 widgets finally opening to third-party developers

Rivaling what has already been done on iOS and Android, Microsoft detailed at its Build 2022 conference that developers can soon build third-party widgets for the operating system. As has been long-rumored, the option is set to become available beginning “later this year,” and will be powered by Microsoft’s Adaptive Cards platform.
SOFTWARE
Digital Trends

The first 240Hz 4K gaming monitor is finally available to reserve

Samsung’s superfast 240Hz 4K gaming monitor, the Odyssey Neo G8, is available to reserve as of Monday. The peripheral will sell for $1,500 starting June 6. However, those who reserve the monitor beforehand by signing up for Samsung’s mailing list, will receive a $50 coupon toward their purchase.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

The best indie games on Xbox One

The Xbox One era was a great time for indie games: Microsoft proved increasingly willing to support smaller developers, and Game Pass alone made it far easier for players to access a whole library of fascinating indie titles they hadn’t known about before. Plus, the popular indie games on...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

LG’s newest gaming monitor is a 48-inch OLED behemoth

LG has just announced the upcoming release of three exciting new monitors, including a real treat for those who like to game on a large screen: A 48-inch OLED gaming monitor. Aside from LG’s first OLED display made for gamers, there are also 4K Nano IPS and QHD Nano IPS monitors to choose from.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Nvidia’s first CPU is here and powering next-gen cloud gaming

During Computex 2022, Nvidia announced the upcoming release of its first system reference designs powered by the Nvidia Grace CPU. Upon launch, Nvidia’s first CPU will help usher in the next generation of high-performance computing (HPC), enabling tasks such as complex artificial intelligence, cloud gaming, and data analysis. The...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Need a backup controller? Here are the best gaming controller deals

At some point, even if you’re mostly into single-player titles, you’ll need a second controller or a backup. It’s convenient to have an extra controller to swap to when the battery runs low in your primary one. It can also be more comfortable when you’ve been gaming for a while and the grips are warm. There’s also an argument to be made for local multiplayer sessions, and you’ll need an extra controller or two to partake with friends. The problem, however, is that controllers are expensive, even more so for the newer consoles — PS5 and Xbox Series X and S. There are plenty of alternatives, but they don’t always match up when compared to the official designs. So it’s always a great idea to look for active deals on both new and pre-owned controllers. We’ve compiled some of the best available, which you can check out below, or you can browse GameStop’s new and pre-owned controller catalog for more.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

HP Memorial Day Sale 2022: Cheap laptops and gaming PCs

HP Chromebook — $250, was $330. The best Chromebooks appreciate that convenience is often one of the main reasons why people consider buying one. This HP Chromebook offers a sleek design that looks good and weighs just 3.24 pounds so it’s easy to carry around with you. It has a 14-inch HD display so you can see plenty of what you’re doing on it. Alongside that, it uses an Intel Celeron processor, as well as 4GB of memory. It also has 32GB of eMMC storage which is sufficient for basic needs with the majority of your files stored on the cloud as you would expect with a Chromebook. Dual speakers and a 720p HD camera mean you can take video calls when needed, too. One final great feature is the ability to recharge the Chromebook to 50% in just 45 minutes.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

How much GPU memory do I need?

Just like your PC has memory (called RAM), a dedicated GPU will have its own memory, called VRAM (video RAM). And just like RAM, not having enough VRAM can cause performance problems. How much you have will depend on what GPU you have, and how much you need will depend on the applications you use.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

There’s a major problem with MacBook Pro shipments right now

If you’re looking to purchase a new MacBook Pro at this time, you might be waiting for your new laptop until August, according to reports from 9to5Mac. Orders for the laptop have been slow since their initial launch in 2021, but waiting three months is a hard pill to swallow, especially six months from when the product was announced.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Get Samsung’s Frame TV for $500 in its Memorial Day sale

If you’re a fan of sci-fi, you’re probably familiar with the ubiquitous TV screens that blend into the environment and often look like a painting, hiding their true nature until they’re turned on. Well, that’s no longer sci-fi with Samsung’s Frame TV, which was first released in 2017, and now with their 2022 iteration, which makes them thinner than ever. Of course, they are quite expensive, but Samsung has discounted their 2020 versions ahead of the other Memorial Day TV sales, with pricing starting as low as $500.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy’s deal of the day is a 15-inch Chromebook for $179

The best laptop deals can help you save a fortune on products you need, as this Samsung Chromebook deal at Best Buy demonstrates. Right now, you can buy a Samsung 15.6-inch Chromebook at Best Buy for just $179, saving you $120 off the usual price of $299. Ideal for students or anyone on a tight budget, it means you can work effectively on the move without having to spend a fortune on a laptop. It’s one of the many early Memorial Day laptop sales we’re seeing pop up at the moment and easily one of the best Chromebook deals around. Here’s why it’s worth your time.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy