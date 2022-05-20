ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Don’t make another PowerPoint without knowing these 3 tricks

Digital Trends
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft PowerPoint offers many features for creating slideshows. Some of those features go a bit unnoticed but can be useful when building your presentation. Before you create your next PowerPoint, take a look at these tricks. They can save you time, let you customize the show, and stay organized from start...

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Google just enabled an awesome new feature in Google Docs

Google Docs includes a new feature as of Wednesday which will allow you to highlight more than one selection of text at once in order to perform formatting functions on text more efficiently. Google detailed on its Workspace Updates blog that users will be able to delete, copy, paste, and...
SOFTWARE
Digital Trends

V Rising beginner’s guide: 5 tips and tricks to get started

V Rising had little hype before it came out, but has quickly become one of the year’s breakout hits on PC. Combining elements of the survival genre, action RPGs, and wrapping it all up in a gothic vampire tale has resulted in an incredibly deep and addicting game that is sure to suck hours of your life away. After creating your own unique vampire, you’re almost immediately let loose in a world that, understandably, wants nothing more than to see you dead. You have a lot of ways to fight back, but that amount of choice, and multiple progression systems you need to balance, would be hard for even an immortal creature of the night to keep track of.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

There’s a major problem with MacBook Pro shipments right now

If you’re looking to purchase a new MacBook Pro at this time, you might be waiting for your new laptop until August, according to reports from 9to5Mac. Orders for the laptop have been slow since their initial launch in 2021, but waiting three months is a hard pill to swallow, especially six months from when the product was announced.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

What an Alexa red ring means and how to fix it

We’re conditioned to associate a red ring on our devices as bad news. If you suddenly see one on your Alexa device like an Echo, it’s easy to start worrying. It’s even worse when you try to use Alexa but find that the voice assistant isn’t responding as it should.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Powerpoint#Home#Reuse
Digital Trends

Is there an Apple Memorial Day Sale? Best deals to shop now

Memorial Day weekend is upon us and the Memorial Day sales are already rolling out early with tons of deals coming in hot. That means that now’s the time to get shopping if you don’t want to wait until midsummer, as the next big sales event won’t be happening until Prime Day in July. If you’re specifically trying to zero in on some Apple deals, you’re in luck, because there are some great bargains available right now. We’ve got them right here, along with everything else you need to know about the Apple Memorial Day sale.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Samsung’s smart refrigerator is $1,300 off for Memorial Day 2022

If you’re looking for a new refrigerator, now is the ideal time with Memorial Day sales underway already. Memorial Day appliance sales are always worth paying attention to as they give you the ability to buy a Samsung smart refrigerator for $3,199 direct from Samsung, saving you $1,300 off the usual price. Easily one of the best refrigerator deals around, the Samsung Bespoke 4-door French Door refrigerator is a delight to have in your family kitchen and we’re here to explain why. Snap it up now before the deal ends.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

How to unlock Fade in Apex Legends Mobile

Thanks to the Legend system, where each character in the original Apex Legends had a unique set of skills and fulfilled a different role, that game was able to carve out a nice place in the battle royale space for itself. Since then, the most exciting thing fans could look forward to, and what was most likely to bring back players who had moved on to other games, was the addition of a brand new Legend to try out. Not only do these new characters bring a new personality and bit of lore to the game, but they can completely change up the meta and the way teams are composed.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Music
Digital Trends

Microsoft has new tools to encourage the transition to ARM PCs

The transition to ARM chips on Windows has been agonizingly slow, but Microsoft is attempting to put some better tools in the hands of developers to help things along. Just announced at Build 2022, Project Volterra is a new device that shows off the possibilities of ARM chips on Windows.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 gets Google Assistant, at last

Samsung lifted the covers from the Galaxy Watch 4 and its Classic sibling all the way back in August last year, but a key omission so far has been Google Assistant. Well, the wait finally ends, as Samsung has started the rollout of Google Assistant on its latest smartwatches. Google...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED review: Tiny laptop, tons of power

The new Zenbook S 13 OLED feels modern in every sense of the word. It’s among the first laptops to use AMD’s new Ryzen 6000 chips, and it comes with a 16:10 OLED screen. Even more, Asus has shrunken down the chassis from the previous Zenbook S UX393 model into something even more sleek and trim.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Windows 11 widgets finally opening to third-party developers

Rivaling what has already been done on iOS and Android, Microsoft detailed at its Build 2022 conference that developers can soon build third-party widgets for the operating system. As has been long-rumored, the option is set to become available beginning “later this year,” and will be powered by Microsoft’s Adaptive Cards platform.
SOFTWARE
Digital Trends

Barnes & Noble unveils budget e-book reader

Barnes & Noble has just taken the wraps off a budget version of the Nook GlowLight 4, the e-book reader that it launched last December. The 6-inch Nook GlowLight 4e, unveiled by Barnes & Noble on Wednesday, May 25, retails for $120 — that’s $30 cheaper than the Nook GlowLight 4.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

You can now buy Steam Deck parts. Here’s how much they cost

Have you accidentally broken your Steam Deck already and want to fix it yourself? Valve has collaborated with iFixit to offer self-repair tools and replacement parts designed specifically for the handheld system. The tools and replacement parts for the Steam Deck officially went live on Monday after iFixit accidentally revealed...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Need a backup controller? Here are the best gaming controller deals

At some point, even if you’re mostly into single-player titles, you’ll need a second controller or a backup. It’s convenient to have an extra controller to swap to when the battery runs low in your primary one. It can also be more comfortable when you’ve been gaming for a while and the grips are warm. There’s also an argument to be made for local multiplayer sessions, and you’ll need an extra controller or two to partake with friends. The problem, however, is that controllers are expensive, even more so for the newer consoles — PS5 and Xbox Series X and S. There are plenty of alternatives, but they don’t always match up when compared to the official designs. So it’s always a great idea to look for active deals on both new and pre-owned controllers. We’ve compiled some of the best available, which you can check out below, or you can browse GameStop’s new and pre-owned controller catalog for more.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

The best indie games on Xbox One

The Xbox One era was a great time for indie games: Microsoft proved increasingly willing to support smaller developers, and Game Pass alone made it far easier for players to access a whole library of fascinating indie titles they hadn’t known about before. Plus, the popular indie games on...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Get Samsung’s Frame TV for $500 in its Memorial Day sale

If you’re a fan of sci-fi, you’re probably familiar with the ubiquitous TV screens that blend into the environment and often look like a painting, hiding their true nature until they’re turned on. Well, that’s no longer sci-fi with Samsung’s Frame TV, which was first released in 2017, and now with their 2022 iteration, which makes them thinner than ever. Of course, they are quite expensive, but Samsung has discounted their 2020 versions ahead of the other Memorial Day TV sales, with pricing starting as low as $500.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This pet hair-friendly robot vacuum is $640 off at Best Buy

Right now, Best Buy has one of the best robot vacuum deals we’ve seen in a long while. For today only, it’s possible to buy the Bobsweep PetHair Vision Plus Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum and Mop for just $259, saving you an incredibly $640 off the usual price. A truly fantastic discount, this is the perfect opportunity to snap up a high-end robot vacuum for way less than usual. The deal is solely available for today only though so if you don’t hit that buy button pretty soon, you’re going to miss out.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This upgradable gaming PC is $500 in the HP Memorial Day sale

Memorial Day sales are in full swing right now with some awesome gaming PC deals available including one offer to buy an HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop for just $500, saving you $200 on the usual price. One of the best examples of the HP Memorial Day sale, the gaming PC is a great opportunity to dip your toe into PC gaming without spending a fortune on the setup. Here’s why it’s worth your time.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

AMD Ryzen 7000 graphics aren’t powerful enough for gaming

AMD’s upcoming Ryzen 7000 processors are the first to come with integrated RDNA 2 graphics, but they aren’t built for gaming and won’t replace the company’s gaming-focused APUs. Following its Computex 2022 keynote, AMD director of technical marketing Robert Hallock confirmed that CPUs and APUs will live side by side in the future.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy