LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln Police sent additional officers to secure schools across the city to give students a sense of security on their last day of class Wednesday. “Certainly we have had some issues on the public school side that have generated some things that could be seen as threatening, and we get those checked out. We make sure that we don’t take any of that as, oh that’s somebody who is blowing off steam, everything gets investigated. Sometimes the person who posts that says we are overreacting, but we would much rather overreact than not react or underreact,” said LPS Superintendent Dr. Steve Joel.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 7 HOURS AGO