The city of Suwanee has addressed a problem with runoff from the roof of the Town Center Amphitheatre with a creative solution — and with a matching grant. According to the city, runoff from the stage roof was causing two 840-square-foot grass “wings” on either side of the stage to erode, and the area was in constant need of maintenance. When the city’s public works department decided to hardscape the area, the Suwanee Public Arts Commission had a different idea.

SUWANEE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO