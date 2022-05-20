ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

PCA’s Palmer, Tallulah’s Morgan and Etheridge picked to play in MAIS all-star games

By Ernest Bowker
Vicksburg Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe future looks bright for Gage Palmer and Dee Morgan. The future, at least for a day, is also now. Palmer, a sophomore pitcher and infielder for Porter’s Chapel Academy, and the junior pitcher/infielder Morgan from Tallulah Academy, were both selected to play in the MAIS Class 2A/3A/4A Futures...

Vicksburg Post

Who’s Hot

Tyler Henderson was named Vicksburg High’s male athlete of the year at the school’s athletic awards banquet. Henderson, a sophomore, played football, basketball and track for the Gators. Henderson caught 19 passes for 505 yards and five touchdowns during football season, and finished second in the triple jump...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Hinds star, Vicksburg native Reed named first-team All-MACCC

Vantrel Reed capped off a remarkable baseball season with a prestigious honor. The Hinds Community College infielder and former Warren Central star was selected as a first-team all-state player by the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference on Monday. Reed ranked fourth in the MACCC with a .419 batting average,...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Joyce Lynn Guimbellot

Joyce Lynn Guimbellot passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022. She was 75 years old. She was the daughter of the late Donald O. Neumann and Matilda Belle Brown. She married the late James C. Guimbellot and Vicksburg has been their home for the past 45 years. Joyce spent much of...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Urbon Thomas Raines III

Urbon Thomas Raines III, known as “Tommy” to his many friends, passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Vicksburg, Mississippi, after a long and difficult struggle with Parkinson’s Disease. Tommy was born on June 24, 1952, in Vicksburg, and graduated from H. V. Cooper High School in 1970, where he was well-loved. He played football and basketball, but his real joy was singing in the school choir. Tommy told friends over the years that “people didn’t know what to think about the football player singing in the choir.” He had an opportunity to play football at Mississippi State University, but his heart pushed him in a different direction. Inspired by the Beatles and by many other great bands of the 60s, Tommy and his beautiful, long, curly hair embarked on a journey with music that created much joy and happiness for him over his lifetime.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

St. Aloysius High School graduates Class of 2022

St. Aloysius High School held a graduation ceremony for the class of 2022 on Tuesday at the Vicksburg Auditorium. Thirty-seven students received their diplomas from St. Aloysius this year. The Rev. Robert Dore delivered an invocation at the beginning of the ceremony. “Here we are, the class of ’22. I...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Looking Back: The story of the Bomer House, 2315 Cherry St.

Edwin Jefferson and Mosella Bomer bought the lot on the corner of Cherry and Halls Ferry in July 1904. They built the retaining wall that supports the property along with Halls Ferry and Speed Street from September to November 1908. The house was built in 1909, finishing up in November/December.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library Announces the Summer Library Program 2022: Oceans of Possibilities!

The Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library’s Summer Library Program 2022: Oceans of Possibilities begins June 1 and ends July 8. Pre-registration is open now. Go to https://warren.beanstack.org to register. The library is challenging community youth to read for at least four hours this year. Readers with the most minutes logged...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
Vicksburg Post

City of Vicksburg approves medical marijuana ordinance

Vicksburg now has an ordinance regulating the sale of medical marijuana in the city limits. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen Wednesday unanimously approved the ordinance following a presentation on the law by City Attorney Kim Nailor. The ordinance becomes effective 30 days after its publication. The board also amended...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library is going fine free for one year

Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library is suspending late fines on overdue materials (except for Interlibrary Loan Items; this is dependent upon fees charged by the lending library) beginning June 1, 2022 until May 31, 2023. Suspending fines for one year means more people in the community have greater access to vital...
WARREN COUNTY, MS

