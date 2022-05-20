HERO OF THE WEEK: Jared Dean is proud to serve

Urbon Thomas Raines III, known as “Tommy” to his many friends, passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Vicksburg, Mississippi, after a long and difficult struggle with Parkinson’s Disease. Tommy was born on June 24, 1952, in Vicksburg, and graduated from H. V. Cooper High School in 1970, where he was well-loved. He played football and basketball, but his real joy was singing in the school choir. Tommy told friends over the years that “people didn’t know what to think about the football player singing in the choir.” He had an opportunity to play football at Mississippi State University, but his heart pushed him in a different direction. Inspired by the Beatles and by many other great bands of the 60s, Tommy and his beautiful, long, curly hair embarked on a journey with music that created much joy and happiness for him over his lifetime.

