Vicksburg, MS

HERO OF THE WEEK: Jared Dean is proud to serve

By Vera Ann Fedell
Vicksburg Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s Vicksburg Post Hero of the Week is Jared Dean, a member of the U.S. Army Reserve. Dean was born and raised in Queens and Long Island, N.Y. At the age of 17, he joined the Army Reserve and began Basic Combat Training at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. Currently, he...

www.vicksburgpost.com

Vicksburg Post

Urbon Thomas Raines III

Urbon Thomas Raines III, known as “Tommy” to his many friends, passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Vicksburg, Mississippi, after a long and difficult struggle with Parkinson’s Disease. Tommy was born on June 24, 1952, in Vicksburg, and graduated from H. V. Cooper High School in 1970, where he was well-loved. He played football and basketball, but his real joy was singing in the school choir. Tommy told friends over the years that “people didn’t know what to think about the football player singing in the choir.” He had an opportunity to play football at Mississippi State University, but his heart pushed him in a different direction. Inspired by the Beatles and by many other great bands of the 60s, Tommy and his beautiful, long, curly hair embarked on a journey with music that created much joy and happiness for him over his lifetime.
VICKSBURG, MS
WTOK-TV

Edney to be new Mississippi State Health Officer

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Board of Health announced Wednesday that Dr. Daniel P. Edney has been appointed to be the new State Health Officer, effective Aug. 1, 2022. Edney currently holds the position of Deputy State Health Officer. He initially joined MSDH as chief medical officer and...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV.com

Focused on Mississippi: Memorial Day in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There is probably no story with more asterisks attached than the story concerning the origin of Memorial Day. The version I favor is about Friendship Ceremony in Columbus, Mississippi, where the holiday grew from the first Decoration Day. The Decoration Day was held a year...
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Looking Back: The story of the Bomer House, 2315 Cherry St.

Edwin Jefferson and Mosella Bomer bought the lot on the corner of Cherry and Halls Ferry in July 1904. They built the retaining wall that supports the property along with Halls Ferry and Speed Street from September to November 1908. The house was built in 1909, finishing up in November/December.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

St. Aloysius High School graduates Class of 2022

St. Aloysius High School held a graduation ceremony for the class of 2022 on Tuesday at the Vicksburg Auditorium. Thirty-seven students received their diplomas from St. Aloysius this year. The Rev. Robert Dore delivered an invocation at the beginning of the ceremony. “Here we are, the class of ’22. I...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Amy Nicole Washington Swartz

Mrs. Amy Nicole Washington Swartz passed away on May 23, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Vicksburg City Auditorium. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022, from 1 pm until 6 pm at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Joyce Lynn Guimbellot

Joyce Lynn Guimbellot passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022. She was 75 years old. She was the daughter of the late Donald O. Neumann and Matilda Belle Brown. She married the late James C. Guimbellot and Vicksburg has been their home for the past 45 years. Joyce spent much of...
VICKSBURG, MS
foodmanufacturing.com

Restaurant Workers to Receive $168K in Back Wages

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — The U.S. Department of Labor has recovered $168,864 in back wages and liquidated damages for 17 buffet restaurant workers who were denied minimum wage. Investigators from the department's Wage and Hour Division found that Super King Buffet Inc. paid some kitchen employees a monthly salary that allowed their average hourly pay to fall below federal minimum wage requirements, violating the Fair Labor Standards Act.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV.com

Mississippi Moment: Jackson’s garbage issues

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson still has its water problems and its garbage pickup problems. I don’t have any words of wisdom about either, other than they can and should be fixed without people getting improbable water bills, nor should people who provide services for the city have any questions about getting paid for what they’ve done.
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

VWSD graduation ceremonies schedule and information

The Vicksburg Warren School District has announced information about graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2022 for River City Early College High School, Vicksburg High School and Warren Central High School. Graduations will be held at the Vicksburg Convention Center located at 1600 Dr. Briggs Hopson Blvd, Vicksburg, MS 39180....
VICKSBURG, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi family desperately looking for their dog after woman mysteriously takes pet, then drops dog off 10 miles away

Ken and Sarah Laird Kochey are embroiled in a heartbreaking mystery over Bobby, their 2-year-old, rescued mixed breed hound dog. The first of May, the batteries on Bobby’s invisible fence collar had run out of juice, and as most dogs would, Bobby set out on a stroll, making his way from his home at Magnolia Vale the short distance to Magnolia Bluff Casino.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Shooting lands Mississippi men behind bars

NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, May 21, 2022, at approximately 11:15 PM, Adams County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting on the 80 block of Saragossa Road. Deputies learned that the victim was transported to a local hospital before authorities were able to arrive at the scene. Once deputies arrived at the shooting scene, […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
mageenews.com

The Bandit Run Visits Magee!

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Hudson’s parking lot was full Tuesday morning, May 24, 2022 with ridders for the Bandit Run. The Bandit Run is...
MAGEE, MS
WAPT

Chase on Highway 49 ends when officers deploy 'stop sticks'

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. — A Florida man is facing charges after leading Rankin County law enforcement officers on a chase. The incident began Monday morning when a member of the Rankin County Sheriff's Interdiction Unit tried to stop a blue Nissan with a Florida tag for a traffic violation on U.S. Highway 49, south of star.
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Church buys championship rings for Raymond basketball team

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Raymond Rangers were the preseason number one in the state and finished as the number one team in the state for the first time in school history. Their designated fan base came in the form of the church. When the basketball team won state, church members were there to show […]
RAYMOND, MS
WLBT

Council refuses to consider $808K payment to Richard’s Disposal

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The future of trash-hauling in the capital city remains in limbo, following a vote Tuesday by the Jackson City Council. Tuesday, the council refused to pay an $808,000 claim from Richard’s Disposal Inc., for residential trash collections for the month of April. The council voted...
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

City of Vicksburg approves medical marijuana ordinance

Vicksburg now has an ordinance regulating the sale of medical marijuana in the city limits. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen Wednesday unanimously approved the ordinance following a presentation on the law by City Attorney Kim Nailor. The ordinance becomes effective 30 days after its publication. The board also amended...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

State Auditor Shad White talks Jackson crime

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Auditor Shad White discussed Jackson’s crime crisis on Monday, May 23. He said everyone agrees the capital city need more resources for police and judges. However, he also said older mentors are needed to pass on their knowledge to the younger generation. White said a root cause of Jackson’s crime […]
JACKSON, MS

