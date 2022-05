One of the best monitor deals right now is on the latest Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 gaming monitor. It’s not currently available for immediate dispatch but if you pre-order it today, you save $50 off the usual price of $1,500. The monitor goes on sale from June 6 and to save $50, all you need to do is sign up to Samsung’s mailing list today. It’s a small saving — sure — but a useful one for the sake of signing up to a mailing list. In terms of the absolute latest gaming monitor deals, it’s hard to say no to an easy $50 off, right? The first 240Hz 4K gaming monitor, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 is sure to be fantastic. Here’s why we think it’s worth your time.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO